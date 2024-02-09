Euro Paper Talk: Ten Hag ‘insists’ Man Utd sign €100m-rated Juventus centre-back; Real Madrid looking to scupper Arsenal, Tottenham defender deal

Manchester United are pushing hard to complete the signing of a top Serie A defender who could cost as much as €100million, while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are monitoring a Girona left-back who is wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD PUSHING HARD FOR BREMER DEAL

Erik ten Hag is reportedly pushing for Manchester United to sign outstanding Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer this summer, despite there still being doubts over his own long-term future at Old Trafford.

Various reports from Italy recently revealed that the Red Devils have stepped up their interest in the Brazilian defender.

Indeed, United are expected to bring in at least one new central defender this summer, with doubts over the long-term futures of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

That leaves just Lisandro Martinez definitely on board for the new campaign, but with the Argentine appearing injury-prone, Sir Jim Ratcliffe could end up overseeing a huge overhaul of one position.

And that’s where Bremer comes in, with Tuttosport reporting last week that United are expected to have a meeting with the Serie A giants over the player in the near future.

Meanwhile, Sport Witness reported recently that the Red Devils would have to bid in excess of €70m to convince the Old Lady into a sale.

Calciomercato are the latest to provide an update on United’s chase for the 26-year-old, claiming that Ten Hag insists on a deal being struck for Bremer.

Bremer asking price shoots up

That may prove even trickier now though, given that the defender only signed a new deal that will take him through to 2028 in December.

Indeed, the details of that new contract included an improve salary and Calcio also adds that Juve now value Bremer at a whopping €100m (£85m).

It’s also reported that Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli has prepared himself to receive an offer in that region for the Brazilian, with the player’s new contract not allowing the Turin outfit to accept a lower figure than that.

Quite whether Ratcliffe will be happy to part with that sort of money for a defensive player remains uncertain, although is is expecting to oversee a major overhaul of an aging squad in the summer.

Finally, Calcio adds that Bremer has ‘all the characteristics’ to help United next season, with his speed, power and composure on the ball all assets that would serve him well in the English top flight.

BARCA STANDING FIRM OVER ARAUJO SALE

Barcelona will be forced into sales this summer but they will resist any Bayern Munich offers for €100m-rated centre-back Ronald Araujo. (Esport3)

Atlanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, Shakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov, Al Ahli’s Gabri Veiga, Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson and Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee are all Juventus targets this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants a manager from the German coaching system, referencing Thomas Tuchel, Hansi Flick, Jurgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann to replace Xavi this summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

Roma are considering renewing Manchester United-linked Juventus defender Dean Huijsen loan for another season. (Calciomercato)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly thinking about hiring Stefano Pioli to replace Walter Mazzarri as coach after his expected departure from Milan in the summer. (Il Mattino)

Liverpool are ready to challenge Arsenal in their efforts to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi. (Various)

REAL MADRID, BAYERN JOIN CHASE FOR ARSENAL, SPURS TARGET

Real Madrid are looking to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer, but it appears both clubs have targeted the same alternative option if they are left without Davies. Arsenal and Tottenham target Miguel Gutierrez from Girona is that very option. (Tobi Altschaffl)

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has been by Germany legend Lothar Matthaüs to resist any potential interest from Liverpool this summer and remain with the German side to finish the job he’s started. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus offered €20m cash plus the loan and potential option to buy for Matias Soulé and Samuel Iling-Junior for Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi in January, but it was rejected. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Galatasaray want to sign Daichi Kamada from Lazio, but first need to finalise the return of Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea. (TMW)

Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa has signed for Brazilian club Grêmio as a free agent. (ESPN)

With Ivan Juric announcing he will leave Torino if he fails to qualify for Europe, current Olympique Marseille boss Gennaro Gattuso is now being linked with the job. (Fabrizio Romano)