Ten Hag labelled ‘jealous’ at Man Utd after shock criticism of new Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Erik ten Hag has been blasted for his criticism of Arne Slot

Under-pressure Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been criticised for being ‘jealous’ after complaining that incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been overhyped during his time at Feyenoord.

Ten Hag and Slot both look set to be involved in the managerial merry-go-round this summer. While Slot is due to replace Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat, Ten Hag seems to be coming to the end of his spell at Man Utd.

On Monday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd chiefs are ready to sack Ten Hag, despite him helping the Red Devils win the FA Cup and beating rivals Manchester City in the final.

Ten Hag has been tipped to manage either Ajax or Bayern Munich next, but Francesco Farioli has linked up with the former while Vincent Kompany is surprisingly poised to join the latter.

Wherever the Dutchman ends up, he has vowed to continue winning trophies at a high level.

Fans would be forgiven for assuming that Ten Hag would be pleased for his compatriot Slot getting the Liverpool job, even if they are at two rival clubs.

But Ten Hag raised eyebrows recently when he said that analysts had been going over the top when praising Slot’s Feyenoord side.

“People have been going overly lyrical about Feyenoord,” he said.

Man Utd latest: Pundit blasts Erik ten Hag

“Feyenoord were steady this year, but not top. PSV Eindhoven were two classes better in all areas. In terms of dominating the ball, in terms of putting pressure, in terms of intensity, you name it.

“[PSV boss Peter] Bosz and his staff did that top notch, but the rest of the club is also well put together. PSV Eindhoven were better than the rest by such a long distance, even so much better than Feyenoord.”

But Ten Hag’s comments have not gone down well in the Netherlands. Dutch pundit Hugo Borst has ripped into the 54-year-old, starting off his criticism by saying that Ten Hag does not have as good English skills as Slot.

Borst added that Ten Hag is a ‘precious’ and ‘jealous’ manager, as Slot managed to help Feyenoord win a Dutch title and reach the Europa Conference League final, all while operating on a smaller budget than Ten Hag did at Ajax.

Borst also complains about Ten Hag playing down the cup competitions prior to winning the FA Cup, while he is now making a massive deal out of it to try and boost his profile and stay in the Man Utd job.

It will be very interesting to see what happens next season, both with Slot’s debut campaign at Liverpool and if Ten Hag is forced to find a new club.

