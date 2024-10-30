Ten Hag could land on his feet with European heavyweight watching him after Man Utd sack

Erik ten Hag is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund amid pressure on Nuri Sahin

Erik ten Hag may not be out of management long, as Borussia Dortmund are reportedly ‘watching his profile with interest’ and could look to hire him before the end of the season.

On Monday, Ten Hag’s United career came to an end after two years and almost three months. He was dismissed with the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League, after they finished eighth last season.

The underwhelming returns in the league prompted United to pull the trigger, despite the fact Ten Hag won both the League Cup and the FA Cup within his first two seasons.

But the league form was exceptionally poor this season – with four losses in nine games – and it would seem that could count against him in search of work in the future.

However, Ten Hag is not seen as damaged goods by all, as Spanish outlet Fichajes suggests he could be back in work soon.

Indeed, Borussia Dortmund are said to be ‘watching his profile with interest’, with their own performances under Nuri Sahin lacking.

It is believed Ten Hag’s style could be a ‘good fit’ in Dortmund, meaning he is a potential candidate for a move before the end of the season, if the trigger is pulled on Sahin.

Dortmund slipping this term

Last season, Dortmund finished fifth in the Bundesliga, which was underwhelming by their standards, though they did reach the Champions League final.

After hiring Sahin, Dortmund have fallen below last season’s finish, and are currently seventh, having won only half of their games.

They are also in the Champions League places which have to play for their place in the next round via knockout, rather than the automatic places, which they’d expect after only failing to exit the groups once in the last six competitions – though in a different format.

As such, it’s believed Sahin is under pressure, and will need to turn that around if he wants to keep his job at Dortmund.

Dortmund round-up: Starboy could leave

The German outfit could lose one of their brightest talents to the Premier League soon. Both Tottenham and Liverpool are being linked with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens at the moment.

Spurs have reportedly been told that €100million (£84m/$108m) would have to be paid for him, which would be their record signing.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been told he’d fit into their squad, by former striker Emile Heskey.

Dortmund could get a good player of their own through the door, though. Ben Chilwell is said to be on their radar amid his lack of minutes at Chelsea.

Given Manchester United had been linked with him, Ten Hag would be happy with that signing if he was to take over at Dortmund.

Ten Hag’s Man Utd failure