Ten Hag makes ‘important’ Man Utd transfer admission; Ratcliffe’s plans hinge on one ‘clear’ factor

Erik ten Hag knows that Champions League qualification is crucial for Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has admitted it is vital that Manchester United qualify for the Champions League this season to help them attract top players in the summer.

The Red Devils endured a largely disappointing first half of the campaign and currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table – nine points adrift of the top four.

They face a tough game against high-flying Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday and a win could be a turning point in Man Utd’s season.

However, a loss would see them cut adrift in the race for Champions League qualification, with Unai Emery’s side set to go two points ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham with a win.

European football brings with it significant financial benefits, allowing teams to spend more on new players.

Of course, playing in the Champions League is something that is very attractive to top players, too.

Champions League football ‘very important’ for Man Utd

In a recent interview, Ten Hag said he is adamant that qualifying for the Champions League – and retaining the “financial power” that comes with it – is key to his plans for Man Utd, insisting it remains the club’s target this season.

“It’s very important to play Champions League, that is clear. We don’t even have to discuss this,” Ten Hag said.

“What exactly is the impact in this moment? I don’t know. You have more financial power when you achieve the Champions League and that is our target, absolutely.”

Man Utd’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made no secret of the fact that he has big plans for the club in the summer.

Ratcliffe may be willing to provide the funds for a squad rebuild but Man Utd still need to adhere to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, which would be easier with Champions League qualification.

The INEOS chief wants to make Man Utd the perfect place for top young players to develop and has a number of exciting names on his radar.

Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo is one player Ratcliffe likes and Man Utd may have an advantage in the race for him due to his connections with the French club.

A new young striker is also being eyed by the Red Devils hierarchy, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko among those on their shortlist.

