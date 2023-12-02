Misery for Ten Hag with Pochettino tipped to barge Man Utd aside with £60m Prem star ‘very keen’ to join Chelsea

In-demand Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi looks most likely to return to Chelsea next summer and snub interest from fellow Premier League suitors Manchester United, according to a source.

The 23-year-old star has carved out a reputation as one of the finest defenders around after excelling during his time at Selhurst Park. Now in his third season at Crystal Palace, Guehi also has earned the trust of England boss Gareth Southgate, having featured six times for his country this calendar year in his total of nine international caps.

That form has understandably alerted some of the Premier League’s big hitters, who have earmarked Guehi as a top target to upgrade their own defences.

However, prising the defender away from Selhurst Park will not come cheap, with the Eagles likely to ask a minimum £50m and more likely to hold out for a fee closer to the £60m mark.

That said, we understand there is an acceptance from the Eagles that Guehi is destined for big things in the game and they are unlikely to stand in his way with regards a future transfer.

But at the same time, Guehi is not agitating for a move away from south-east London and any prospect of a January transfer for the player has been ruled out the equation.

Nonetheless, we revealed that Guehi will be allowed to leave the club in summer 2024, though his sale will not be allowed to go through until after England’s 2024 European Championship campaign has concluded.

Of the clubs linked with his signature, it is reported that Chelsea will likely battle it out with Manchester United for his services.

Marc Guehi transfer to Chelsea ‘has legs’

Spurs are also among those to be watching his progress but their interest is not thought to be serious at this stage.

As such, Chelsea and United are likely set for a battle royale over his services come the summer.

To that end, incoming new Man Utd investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly earmarked Guehi as one of two priority signings for his new club in 2024.

However, Guehi seemingly looks set to snub their advances with the player staying loyal to his Chelsea loyalties.

The defender started his career at Stamford Bridge before departing for Palace in a £18m move in summer 2021. And while he only made two appearances for the Blues, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Gillan, speaking to the Simon Phillips Substack, believes the defender still has ties with the Blues and is “very keen” to rekindle those in the future.

“Chelsea have sold a lot of homegrown talent already, they have to have a certain amount. Crystal Palace have been really clear that they want to do no business until after the Euros. That’s what their line is.

“Marc Guehi would be very keen to join in the first team and play for Chelsea. SO that’s something that’s definitely got legs. It’s one to watch out for.”

Guehi only made two appearances for the Blues, both in the Carabao Cup, before departing.

He wouldn’t be the first expensive star they have brought back in recent years either, with the Blues paying Inter Milan a one-time club record £97.5m for Romelu Lukaku a matter of seven years after initially selling him to Everton for £28m in 2014.

Guehi has made 95 appearances for the Eagles, scoring five goals, and is contracted at Selhurst Park until 2026.

