Ten Hag next? 10 of the strangest managerial sackings as bizarre Man Utd axe claims emerge

Here are 10 of the weirdest managerial sackings ever

Reports have incredibly claimed that Manchester United qualifying for the Champions League could actually bring Erik ten Hag closer to getting sacked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

According to BBC Sport and the Daily Mirror, Man Utd will have to pay Ten Hag £12million if they axe him at the end of the season. That huge compensation package could give Ratcliffe and his INEOS counterparts a Profit and Sustainability headache, as Man Utd are already operating close to their limit in that regard.

But if Ten Hag manages to get Man Utd to qualify for the Champions League – they currently sit in sixth, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa – then the finances gained from such an achievement would help Man Utd pay off Ten Hag and the rest of his coaching staff.

This, as well as an unbelievable managerial situation in Italy, got TEAMtalk thinking about some of the weirdest reasons coaches have been axed by their clubs. Here are 10 of the best.

D’Aversa’s headbutt – yes you read that correctly!

This is by far the most recent managerial departure to make this list. Lecce, who occupy 15th spot in Serie A, have today (Monday) sacked manager Roberto D’Aversa after he appeared to headbutt an opposition player at full-time.

On Sunday, Lecce lost 1-0 to Verona at home, with Michael Folorunsho’s 17th-minute goal proving to be the winner. In stoppage time, Verona striker Thomas Henry got into an altercation with Lecce’s Marin Pongracic, heightening tensions between the two teams.

After the final whistle, D’Aversa went over to confront Henry and seemingly lunged his head forwards at the player. Both D’Aversa and Henry received red cards for their actions in provoking confrontation between either side.

Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa appeared to headbutt Verona striker Thomas Henry at full time….. pic.twitter.com/FUI78TAkht — Italian Football News 🇮🇹 (@footitalia1) March 10, 2024

Lecce initially ‘condemned’ the actions of their manager, before deciding to sack him. D’Aversa is also waiting to discover the length of his ban from the Italian FA.

When asked about the incident, the 48-year-old said: “I’ve already apologised to Verona’s management. As a coach and father of three kids, I want to apologise for what happened.”

McNamara – Fired and hired

Jackie McNamara, who helped Celtic win 10 trophies in the last 1990s and early 2000s, was appointed York City boss in November 2015.

However, McNamara’s side went on to finish bottom of League Two on just 34 points. The Scot managed to keep his job but only lasted a few months in the following campaign, with a dreadful 6-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Guiseley proving to be the final nail in the coffin.

McNamara was sacked but, surprisingly, stayed on as caretaker boss until his replacement could be appointed. Gary Mills was then brought in, though that was not the end for McNamara at York.

In a stunning turn of events, he was made the club’s chief executive less than a week after being removed as manager.

The former right-back stayed at York until March 2018, when both he and chairman Jason McGill were ousted by the club’s Supporters Trust members.

Poyet – For all to see

After previously working as Tottenham Hotspur’s assistant manager under Juande Ramos, Poyet became Brighton boss in November 2009.

The Uruguayan guided Brighton into the Championship by helping them win the League One title in 2010-11. The Seagulls finished 10th during their debut campaign back in the second tier and managed to secure a place in the play-offs the following year.

However, Brighton lost in the semi-final to Crystal Palace. Poyet and some members of his coaching staff were then suspended over an argument with the Brighton hierarchy about the club’s retained list.

In June, the former Chelsea and Tottenham player was appearing on BBC Three’s coverage of the Confederations Cup game between Spain and Nigeria.

During the first half, Brighton announced that Poyet had been sacked, but did not let the manager know beforehand. Instead, Poyet found out when the BBC production team printed out the club statement and handed it to him, forcing him to give his reaction live on TV at half time of the Spain vs Nigeria clash.

“I think the BBC have got a great story, no? I’ve had no communication, text or phone call since I’ve been here. Nothing,” he said.

De Boer – Four games later

Frank De Boer enjoyed a brilliant playing career, winning major silverware with both Ajax and Barcelona and also playing over 100 times for the Dutch national team. But his spell managing in the Premier League certainly did not go to plan.

Given the fact his Crystal Palace team lost all of their league games during his tenure and failed to score a single goal, the Eagles sound as though they were completely within their right to axe De Boer. But what makes the situation astonishing is the fact he only lasted four league matches.

De Boer was given a three-year contract when joining Palace in June 2017 and he immediately set out to transform the club’s style of play, making them more possession-based.

However, the squad and the manager were not a match and De Boer’s only win while in charge was a League Cup second-round victory over Ipswich Town.

Following the 1-0 loss to Burnley, the former centre-back was given his marching orders. He went on to complain that Palace had only signed two players who were willing to form part of his new playing style, while the rest of the squad had no intention of listening to his tactics.

Jose Mourinho has since labelled De Boer ‘the worst manager in the history of the Premier League’.

Adkins – Watching TV

Nigel Adkins was in charge of Southampton between September 2010 and January 2013, during which he helped the Saints gain back-to-back promotions and rise from League One to the Premier League.

Despite Southampton sitting above in the relegation zone in their first season back in the top flight, Adkins was relieved of his duties in January 2013 as he could not agree on the future of the club with then chairman Nicola Cortese.

Amid speculation Mauricio Pochettino would arrive as his replacement, it was revealed by the Daily Mirror that Adkins had seen on TV that he would be axed before actually being told of Southampton’s decision by Cortese.

Jol – Gone at half time

Amid a string of poor results and performances, Dutchman Martin Jol was under pressure as Tottenham boss in the build up to their UEFA Cup (now the Europa League) group match at home to Getafe.

But few could have predicted what was to happen next. At half time, several outlets revealed that Jol would leave Spurs after the game. It was initially thought that the former West Brom midfielder had resigned from his role, only for Spurs to announce that he had been sacked come full time.

“For me, the departure of Martin and Chris is regrettable,” chairman Daniel Levy said at the time.

“Our greatest wish was to see results turn in our favor and for there to be no need for change.

“They have been professional, popular and respected members of the coaching staff and there will always be a warm welcome for them both at the Lane.”

Onuora’s cow debacle

In June 2010, ex-Huddersfield and Gillingham striker Iffy Onuora opted to take up a big opportunity as Ethiopia’s head coach. But his time in charge lasted less than a year.

Onuora helped the Ethiopia national team improve, though he became frustrated when he had to usher cows off the team’s training pitch.

He spoke with the Ethiopian FA about this problem, but his complaint did not go down well as they got rid of him in April 2011.

“The lads led me and the players out through the brush, and that worried me right away,” he later said.

“We came to this clear area and they said: ‘This is it’. I looked and thought: ‘Am I the only one who can see that herd of cows in the middle of the pitch?’ We had to clear the cows off before we could start training – it was barmy.”

Del Bosque – Mr nice guy

Vicente Del Bosque is a hero at Real Madrid, having made over 300 appearances for them as a player and then guided them to several trophies while operating as manager.

Between November 1999 and June 2003, Del Bosque helped Madrid win two Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and a Spanish super cup, among other silverware.

In his final season as Madrid boss, Del Bosque had overseen a great run of form which saw Los Blancos win the title on the final day.

But less than 48 hours later, club president Florentino Perez had wielded the axe.

While Del Bosque was a relaxed operator who got his team to do the talking on the pitch, Perez wanted an enigmatic and more marketable character to lead his Galacticos team.

“Real Madrid needs someone with a less out-of-date training manual,” the chief was quoted as saying.

Madrid went on to appoint ex-Man Utd assistant boss Carlos Queiroz, though he only went on to win a Spanish super cup.

In contrast, Del Bosque later became the Spain national team coach and oversaw one of the most dominant teams in international football history.

Rosenior – 10 minutes in

Leroy Rosenior was re-appointed as Torquay manager on May 17 2007 to help the club following their relegation to the National League. Incredibly, though, his reign lasted only 10 minutes as Torquay’s owner sold his shares to a local consortium.

The club’s new chiefs immediately decided to make a change and replaced Rosenior with Paul Buckle, who was then working as Exeter’s assistant manager.

Rossi’s attack, attack, attack strategy

Fiorentina manager Delio Rossi was left fuming in May 2012 when Adem Ljajic began sarcastically applauding him after being substituted during a dead rubber against Novara, who had already been relegated from Serie A.

Rather than trying to talk it out with his player, Rossi was filmed pushing Ljajic into the dugout and attempting to punch him, only to be stopped by his coaches and Ljajic’s team-mates.

Understandably, Fiorentina officials axed Rossi straight away. The Italian responded by saying his actions were ‘deplorable’ yet also ‘understandable’ from a human level. Hard to agree with that one, Delio.