Ten Hag plan eclipsed, as Man Utd contacted by Wolves with request to sign attacker in January

Wolves want to sign Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan in the January transfer window, a report has claimed.

Amad enjoyed an exceptional season on loan with Sunderland in the Championship last season, but has been unable to progress this term due to injury. Therefore, Man Utd are planning how to get him back up to speed in the new year.

According to Football Transfers, Erik ten Hag’s plan is to put Amad in the under-21s and allow him to redeem regular gametime. However, Wolves have now put a spanner in the works.

The report claims Gary O’Neil’s side have made contact with Man Utd to register their interest in taking Amad on loan in January.

Wolves are currently looking for a replacement for Pedro Neto, who has also suffered an injury and will be unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Their offer of regular gametime in the Premier League – and not at youth level – may be preferable to what Ten Hag had in mind for Amad.

After all, the Ivory Coast international needs to make the best use possible of what remains of this season, since there will only be one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford by the end of it.

His chances of earning a long-term future at Man Utd or being sold hinge largely on how he fares between now and the summer, so the more he plays in that time, the better.

That said, the report does not disclose whether Man Utd intend to accept or reject any offer Wolves make to take the former Atalanta forward on loan.

Amad has only ever made nine appearances for Man Utd, scoring one goal. However, when he was at Sunderland, he got 14 goals from 42 appearances.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Sunderland would be interested in taking Amad back on loan as well.

Before his stint at the Stadium of Light, he scored three times from 13 games during another loan spell with Rangers.

Third time lucky for Wolves?

Interestingly, Football Transfers claims Amad is a long-term target for Wolves, who made an approach for him last summer after his stint in the Scottish Premiership and even scouted him before Man Utd signed him at the start of 2021.

If they can get their hands on him in January, then, it would be a case of third time lucky.

Whether they would want to attach an option or obligation to buy Amad at the end of any proposed loan spell is not mentioned in the report.

It is somewhat ironic that the player Amad could be stepping in for at Molineux, Neto, was also on Man Utd’s radar before his latest physical setback.

However, as we previously explained, a move to Arsenal was always deemed more likely for the Portugal international, who will now have to be patient to get his own career back on track while someone else fills the void for Wolves.

Only three of Amad’s appearances for Man Utd have come in the Premier League – all in the 2020-21 season – so it would be interesting to see how he would fare again in the top flight.

