Euro Paper Talk: Ten Hag to reignite Man Utd bid for free agent transfer coup; Liverpool buzzing as top Klopp target put up for sale in January

Manchester United are ready to reignite their bid to sign an experienced Serie A midfielder on a free next summer, while Liverpool have been given a big lift in their chase to land a top Ligue 1 midfield talent in the January transfer window – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

TEN HAG BACK IN FOR JUVENTUS MIDFIELD DESTROYER

A fresh report from Calciomercato suggests that Manchester United could reignite their pursuit of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the France international ever since Erik ten Hag took over at Old Trafford, with the Dutchman clearly a big fan of Rabiot’s qualities.

Indeed, Ten Hag, assuming he is still in charge of the Red Devils next summer, wants a new central midfielder on board for the 2024/25 campaign.

United’s search for another player in Ten Hag’s engine is not all that surprising given that Sofyan Amrabat is only on loan, while reports have emerged that Casemiro wants out and Christan Eriksen is not getting any younger.

Rabiot was very much a player on United’s radar last summer but the 28-year-old opted to trigger a one-year contract extension at Juve instead.

However, Calcio reports that Rabiot is undecided on where his future lies next and that is when United will step in a try and tempt him to Old Trafford on a free.

Rabiot will need to rethink salary demands

One thing that Rabiot, who has also been linked with Newcastle, will have to reconsider though is his wage demands, as they proved a major issue last summer.

The Frenchman, along with his agent mother, were demanding over £160,000-a-week to swap Turin for Manchester.

That figure would put him in the bracket of the club’s highest earners, which United are not too keen about given his age.

Rabiot is still considered to be a b0x-to-box midfielder who has a good engine but can also do a role sitting in front of the back four as a defensive pivot.

However, his potential arrival could anger some United fans, who were not particularly enamoured when the former PSG star was first linked with a move to the club.

NICE OPEN TO SELLING LIVERPOOL ATTACKING TARGET

Nice midfielder and top Liverpool target Kephren Thuram has reportedly been offered to a number of top clubs in Europe for the upcoming January transfer window, including two teams in Serie A. (Calciomercato)

AC Milan will launch an attempt to sign Lille striker and Canada international Jonathan David in the January transfer window. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Milan have also placed Stuttgart striker and Premier League target Serhou Guirassy on their transfer shortlist. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Real Madrid view Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as a promising candidate to succeed Carlo Ancelotti in the future and negotiations have commenced between both parties. (Sport)

Real Madrid are “setting the stage for a Galactico” signing next summer, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland the two signings that would appease the fans. (Diario AS)

Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza is the subject of €20m interest from West Ham. The 24-year-old, who is also of interest to clubs in Italy, can play both in central defence and at right-back. (Sport)

On-loan Girona winger Savio Moreira is of interest to Barcelona but Manchester City are also keeping a close eye on the Troyes-owned attacker. (Sport)

GERMAN OUTFIT DESPERATE TO FEND OFF EVERTON BID FOR STARLET

Borussia Monchengladbach will move quickly next year to keep Swiss youngster Winsley Boteli out of the hands of Everton by getting the young forward to sign his first professional contract as soon as he turns 18. (Gladbach Live)

Werder Bremen attacking midfielder Marvin Ducksch is on the radar of Newcastle, having also been linked with Nottingham Forest. (Bild)

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal have joined the race to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha, who is also on Tottenham’s radar. (Sport)

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is also a target for a number of Premier League clubs. (Calciomercato)

Shakhtar Donetsk midfield starlet Georgiy Sudakov is emerging as a player of interest to a host of leading clubs in the Premier League and across Europe, including the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and West Ham. (Graeme Bailey)

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt have inquired about Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross. (Various)

AC Milan are interested in a loan move for Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile, while the Italian club will also contact Arsenal over the availability of Poland defender Jakub Kiwior. (Calciomercato)

LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are following Palmeiras winger Estevao. (ESPN)

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter has turned down the chance to manage the Sweden national team as he wants to return to club management. (Aftonbladet)

RB Leipzig are open to moving on 33-year-old goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi in January. (Sky Sports Deutschland)