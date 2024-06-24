Joshua Zirkzee, Jonathan David and Paulo Dybala are all on the Manchester United transfer wishlist

Manchester United plan to sign three new attackers, but will allow three to leave, Tottenham are in contact over two new right-backs, while Liverpool plan to make a top France star shining at Euro 2024 the first signing under Arne Slot.

THREE IN, THREE OUT IN MAN UTD ATTACKING REBUILD

Manchester United want to completely overhaul their forward line this summer with ambitious plans for the club to sign THREE new forwards, according to reports.

The Red Devils stuttered and stumbled their way through the 2023/24 season, finishing in an alarmingly-low eighth place in the Premier League and crashing out of Europe before Christmas, though Manchester United did salvage some wreckage from their season by winning the FA Cup.

That trophy – and the manner of their performance in beating Manchester City at Wembley that day – appears to have spared Erik ten Hag from the sack.

And now it is claimed the Dutchman will make the rebuilding of his attack a major summer priority – having witnessed his side net a paltry 57 goals across their 38 Premier League games last season – just five more than relegated Luton and some distance behind top scorers Man City, who netted 96.

Top of Ten Hag’s wishlist is Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who is available to move this summer for just €40m (£33.9m) owing to an escape clause in his deal.

That fee would reportedly include an additional €12.5m fee to his agent Kia Joorabchian, though talks are underway at finalising the move.

In addition to Zirkzee, United have also been touted as candidates to sign Jonathan David, with his Lille deal coming to an end in June 2025. As a result, the French club will be forced to accept an offer in the region of €40m for the explosive Canada frontman this summer.

While previously expected to sign one or the other, it’s now claimed Ten Hag has set his sights on landing BOTH frontmen with the duo capable of playing across the frontline but also capable of putting competition on Rasmus Hojlund for a central role too.

Incredibly, United may not stop there and Tuttomercato claims Ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are also ready to throw their hat into the ring for the signing of Paulo Dybala.

The 30-year-old attacker scored 16 goals and added 10 assists this season for Roma, but a bargain release clause in his deal allows him to sign for an overseas club for just €12m this summer.

And while Atletico Madrid have been touted as candidates for his signature, the Red Devils are now seeing their name thrust into contention, with Ratcliffe seeing his signing as an opportunity too good to miss.

The one caveat to a potential deal is that Dybala is reportedly seeking a salary of €6.5m a year (around £105,000) a week, which, while within United’s reach – is not in line with the cost-cutting measures Ratcliffe is looking to impose.

Still, the chance to sign a player of Dybala’s qualities for a such a lowball fees, means it is an arrangement the club could look to push through with Dybala seen as having the quality needed to add a springling of genius to the Red Devils’ attack.

United are also being linked with a move for Federico Chiesa of Juventus if they can’t finalise a deal for Dybala.

And a potential deal for the Italy winger certainly looks possible doable with the Bianconeri currently in talks with United over a possible deal for Mason Greenwood.

United are seeking a fee of around €35m to €40m for the once-capped England forward, though the price-point is currently beyond their reach.

But a possible swap deal would certainly make it all possible and reports in Italy claim that is a solution that all parties could be open to.

Man Utd transfers: Greenwood, Rashford and Sancho all to go

Such an influx of attacking stars, however, will only be possible for United if money is brought in to balance the books and ensure they stay on the right side of FFP regulations.

Greenwood’s exit is expected to be the first one sanctioned, though, as stated, the form in which his exit takes place and how any potential deal will be structured remains to be seen.

However, TEAMtalk understands he won’t be the only United forward allowed to leave this summer.

The Red Devils have made clear they will accept a cut-price offer for Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri, who spent time on loan with Granada in LaLiga this season, while Jadon Sancho’s future now looks certain to be away from Old Trafford after news that Ten Hag will be staying came to light.

United want around €40m to €50m for the 23-times capped England winger, who rekindled his career with a brilliant loan back at Borussia Dortmund over the second half of the season.

BVB don’t have the finances to secure a permanent deal, but could look into a potential deal to sign him on loan again. United, though, would only sanction such a move if an obligation to buy the winger was made part of the deal. As a result, Ratcliffe would prefer a straight sale this summer if they can find a buyer first. For now, a return to the Westfalenstadion will have to wait.

The biggest and most high-profile sale at Old Trafford, though, could still be to come amid fresh speculation that United are willing to consider the sale of Marcus Rashford.

The homegrown star endured a hugely-frustrating season, with his poor form costing him his place in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Rashford has persistently made clear his loyalty to United but it’s suggested Ratcliffe would not stand in his way if a sizeable offer – and he is valued at around the £70m mark – came their way.

Arsenal have been mentioned as suitors, but the most likely scenario would be for PSG to come in and launch a move. The Ligue 1 giants are long-time suitors of the 26-year-old and are in the market for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

ARSENAL BATTLE BARCELONA FOR EX NEWCASTLE STAR

Arsenal are seen as Barcelona’s main competition for the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, amid claims the former Newcastle man is now Mikel Arteta’s No 1 target. (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is Barcelona sporting director Deco’s ‘main obsession’ and is the man driving the club towards the signing of the Colombian, feeling his arrival would benefit the club more than their other target Nico Williams and amid claims the Reds could sell for a fee of just €50m (£42.3m). (Sport)

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray is the top summer target for Borussia Dortmund with their squad planner, Sven Mislintat, determined to win the race for the teenage sensation. (Bild)

Long-time Liverpool target Khephren Thuram has greenlighted a move to Juventus this summer from Nice, with the deal for the French midfielder likely to be set at around €18m to €20m (£15.3m to £16.9m). (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United have joined Liverpool in making a move for Leny Yoro but the Premier League duo have had it made clear that the Lille teenager only has eyes for Real Madrid. (Marca)

Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal continue to scrap it out for the signing of Joshua Kimmich, with the versatile Germany star still determined to leave Bayern Munich this summer. (Sky Germany)

Aston Villa are pushing to sign Real Sociedad’s Brais Mendez this summer with Unai Emery believing the 27-year-old attacking midfielder could be a huge success in the Premier League. The Spaniard scored eight times and added nine assists in 44 games for La Real this season. (various)

Chelsea are closing on a deal for Barcelona striker Marc Guiu and are close to beating Bayern Munich to the teenager’s signature. (Fabrizio Romano)

TOTTENHAM TARGET TWO RIGHT-BACKS AS EMERSON ROYAL EXIT NEARS

Tottenham have made an approach to Man City for the signing of right-back Yan Couto, who enjoyed a stand-out season on loan with Girona, where he claimed 10 assists and is seen as a potential upgrade to Pedro Porro. (AS)

Spurs are also keen on a move for Fiorentina’s Michael Kayode, though are put off by the Italian side’s €40m (£33.8m) valuation for the 19-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport)

The double right-back pursuit comes amid the news that Tottenham and AC Milan are close to agreeing a deal for Emerson Royal, with the Brazilian saying yes to the move and with the fee likely to be settled at around the €18m (£15.2m) mark. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal are seen as the side most likely to sign Serhou Guirassy this summer with the Stuttgart striker having scored 30 times in 30 matches in the season just gone. The Guinean has a bargain €17.5m release clause in his contract. (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund are nearing the signing of Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross, with the Germany star having just a year left on his contract at the Amex Stadium. (Sky Germany)

AC Milan will battle Newcastle for the signing of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who could quit Goodison this summer if he does not agree to a new deal. The Rossoneri are in the market for a replacement for Olivier Giroud, who is moving to Major League Soccer. (various)

Stanislav Lobotka’s agent, Branislav Jarusek, has revealed the Napoli midfielder had agreed a move to Barcelona for the Slovakian star – but the change of manager from Xavi to Hansi Flick looks to have ended his chances of the transfer. (various)

Bayern Munich are ready to trigger the £50m release clause in the contract of Man City playmaker Bernardo Silva, bringing the curtain down on a brilliant spell at the Etihad for the Portuguese star. (various)

LIVERPOOL TRANSFERS: ADRIEN RABIOT APPROACH MADE

Liverpool have made contact with the agents of Adrien Rabiot over a free-transfer switch this summer, with Arne Slot seeing France’s Euro 2024 star as an ideal heir for Thiago Alcantara in midfield. (SportItalia)

Aston Villa are in ‘pole position’ for the signing of Tammy Abraham with the Roma striker cleared to leave for a cut-price fee of €25m to €30m (£21.1m to £25.4m) this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Antonio Conte is desperate to meet with star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and offer him a new contract at Napoli amid fears an approach could arrive from either PSG or Barcelona for the Georgian sensation. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid have given Rafa Marin the green light to complete a €15m move to Napoli, though the transfer will grant Los Blancos a buyback clause in the deal, set at an initial €30m, but rising over time. (AS)

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has made it clear that he would love to bring Barcelona winger Raphinha to Saudi Arabia this summer amid claims the Blaugrana have put the Brazilian up for sale. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea are battling Manchester United over a €35m deal to sign 21-year-old Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier. (Bild)

Lyon have joined the likes of Everton and Liverpool in showing admiration for Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh, who shone during a season’s loan with Feyenoord and could be sold off to help ease their FFP concerns. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has rejected the club’s final offer of a new deal and will now complete an emotional move back to first club, Real Betis. (ABC De Sevilla)