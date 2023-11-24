Ten Hag relations with Man Utd ace implode, as Arsenal rejection sees Bayern move take shape

Why the relationship between Erik ten Hag and Raphael Varane has reached boiling point has been revealed, and the Manchester United man could be sold to Bayern Munich in January after their attempts to sign Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu were stonewalled, per reports.

Varane, 30, cost £41m when plucked from Real Madrid in the summer window of 2021. The veteran Frenchman was viewed as a player who would be a dominant force in England and the leader of United’s defensive pack.

But while Varane has certainly not performed badly at Old Trafford, injuries have plagued his time with The Red Devils.

The defender is also among United’s top earners, pocketing a reported £340,000-a-week. With age catching up, injuries mounting and Sir Jim Ratcliffe seeking a squad ‘reset’ once in charge, an exit is on the cards.

Indeed, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg confirmed Bayern Munich are interested in snapping up Varane in January.

Man Utd will give the green light to a sale, though will not entertain any sort of loan proposal. If Bayern do act on their interest, United seek to recoup between €20m-€30m.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned Varane’s camp have already fielded enquiries from the Saudi Pro League.

However, it’s our information that Varane is not keen on moving to the middle east. Instead, he prefers to remain in Europe and a club the calibre of Bayern would pique his interest.

Plettenberg noted Varane is “unhappy” with his situation in Manchester. Now, a fresh report from The Daily Mail has shed light on why and it relates to his manager.

The Mail stated Varane has ‘fallen out of favour with Ten Hag such that their relationship has practically broken down.

‘A frank exchange of views is believed to have taken place after Varane was dropped for the Manchester derby last month, and the Frenchman has only made three substitute appearances since (in the league).

‘The 30-year-old is said to be unhappy that Jonny Evans has been chosen ahead of him, and Victor Lindelof was then selected to play alongside Harry Maguire against Luton two weeks ago when Evans was injured.’

That tallies with what transfer insider Dean Jones told TEAMtalk on November 21. The Frenchman’s snub at the hands of Ten Hag could be the catalyst that sparks a premature exit.

Arsenal shut door on Tomiyasu exit

Bayern have cast their net far and wide in search of a new centre-half in January. Indeed, Tottenham’s Eric Dier is also on their radar, as is Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal.

But according to The Evening Standard, Bayern have zero chance of luring the Japan international to Munich.

The Standard reported Arsenal ‘will reject’ any and all approaches they receive for Tomiyasu in January.

That stance is likely to extend far beyond the winter window, with the piece noting Tomiyasu is regarded as a ‘valuable member of the squad’.

The 25-year-old’s versatility allows him to cover every position in their rear-guard. Arsenal’s unwillingness to play ball with Bayern could embolden the German giant to move for Varane.

But while a Varane deal will get the green light from United, The Mail echo prior claims his wages will be a stumbling block.

Clearly, a significant pay cut from his reported £340,000-a-week salary would be required to make the move financially viable for Bayern.

