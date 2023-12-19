Ten Hag rocked as Tottenham hijack priority £35m Man Utd transfer with talks on

Tottenham are in talks to sign a £35m-rated defender Manchester United had earmarked as their number one transfer target in January, according to reports.

The Red Devils are fully prepared to sanction a mass clear-out involving some of their highest profile stars next month. The Daily Mail, Independent and Guardian all confirmed Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho have been put up for sale.

Donny van de Beek will join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, while Anthony Martial is also on the chopping block.

Van de Beek aside – given he rarely makes the matchday squads anyway – the Independent stated Ten Hag would only sign off on sales if able to bring in adequate replacements.

As such, selling Varane who has started United’s last two matches due to injuries elsewhere would only make sense if a new centre-half arrived.

Varane, 30, is understood to be hellbent on proving United wrong and forcing the club into triggering the one-year option in his contract. Nonetheless, United are still open to his sale if the country’s national media are to be believed.

To that end, a new centre-back must be signed before Varane can leave and per the Mirror, United’s primary target is Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

The 23-year-old is in the midst of a superb season in which he’s helped Nice construct the meanest defence in Ligue 1. Nice have conceded just nine goals in 16 matches. Lille boast the second-tightest defence having shipped 12 goals.

A move for Todibo could also be aided by the fact Nice are owned by incoming United part-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Tottenham make their move for Todibo; Frenchman keen on Spurs

However, Sky Sports reported on December 7 that Tottenham too have taken note of Todibo. The Mail then revealed two rounds of talks regarding a Todibo transfer to Tottenham have taken place. What’s more, it was also claimed Todibo is keen on the idea of joining Spurs.

Now, a fresh update from Football London has doubled down on Tottenham being in talks to snatch Todibo from Man Utd’s grasp.

Talks are said to be ongoing and manager Ange Postecoglou is determined to get his business done bright and early in the winter window.

Like Man Utd, Spurs have made signing a new centre-back their top priority in January. Micky van de Ven remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, meaning Ben Davies has played alongside Cristian Romero as an orthodox centre-back of late.

Postecoglou could select Eric Dier is he desired. However, the 29-year-old is unfancied by the Australian and is also out of contract at the end of the season.

As such, chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly determined to cash in on Dier while he still can next month. Doing so would only be viable if a new centre-back arrived first and that’s where Todibo comes in.

Football London described the right-footed Frenchman as ‘the perfect defender for Postecoglou’. Explaining why, they state Todibo excels in his ball-carrying and progressive passing, aside from the more traditional defensive duties, of course.

Todibo is expected to fetch Nice a fee in the £35m-£40m range if changing clubs next month.

