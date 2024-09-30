Ten Hag sack: Ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter drops England and Man Utd manager hint

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter says he is “open to anything” amid links with the England national job and Manchester United.

Potter, who has been one of the names mentioned to possibly replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd, has been out of work since being sacked by the Blues in April 2023, following less than seven months at Stamford Bridge.

The 49-year-old’s name has popped up in regards to possible future vacancies at the Red Devils, England, Everton, Southampton, and more, but for now, the ex-Brighton head coach is biding his time.

When asked about potentially succeeding Gareth Southgate as Three Lions boss, he said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football: “I think it’s time for a commercial break! As an Englishman, of course, it’s a fantastic job and I am supportive of whatever The FA decides to do.”

The former Swansea City manager also said he would be “open to anything and everything” when questioned on if he would prefer a return to club management.

Finally, when asked if he had held talks with his former technical director at Brighton, Dan Ashworth, about joining United over the summer, he tried to shut down such speculation.

“I take what the media say with a pinch of salt,” Potter explained. “A lot of it is untrue and false. I have a lot of conversations with a lot of people. It’s best I keep them private.”

Potter on Man Utd’s list to replace Ten Hag

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that the Dutchman is not currently fighting to save his job but it is a matter of time before he is given the boot at Old Trafford.

Our sources at the Red Devils understand that few at the club believe the 54-year-old will still be in charge by the end of the 2024/25 season.

Moreover, it is understood that Potter is in the running to succeed Ten Hag, should the former Ajax boss be relieved of his duties.

What may be music to INEOS’ ears is that Potter denied the idea that coaching United was an “impossible job”, while also giving an insight into how their new sporting director Ashworth operates.

“Dan will want to support and help,” he explained. “That’s my experience working with him. I don’t know anything about the context of Manchester United but my experience of Dan was that he was very supportive at Brighton. He would challenge at the right time, but want to help and be there for you.”

Man Utd look to the youth

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for rising Lecce star Patrick Dorgu after an impressive year for the Serie A team.

However, AC Milan, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, who can play as a left-back and a wing-back.

Despite signing centre-backs Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt over the summer, United have also been credited with interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 24-year-old is a target for Liverpool and Newcastle United, who had multiple bids rejected for the England international, but the Red Devils are now reportedly in the picture.

Finally, with question marks raised about goalkeeper Andre Onana, United have been supposedly targeting Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson.