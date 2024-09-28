Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken out in defence of Erik ten Hag feeling the pressure on the Manchester United job is unjust amid claims he is on the brink of the sack and that the Red Devils are already on the hunt for a world-class successor.

Ten Hag survived the axe by a whisker over the summer with success in the FA Cup seeing him deliver the second piece of silverware of his Manchester United reign. But after collecting just three wins from seven matches so far this season, the Red Devils find themselves in 11th place going into Sunday’s match with Spurs at Old Trafford.

The sloppy midweek draw against FC Twente appears to have accelerated claims Ten Hag could soon face the sack, but Postecoglou has offered his counterpart a strong defence, feeling he has done a good job and that critics will never be happy.

“I think Erik’s in a really tough job and he’s done really well,” the Tottenham boss told reporters ahead of Sunday’s match between the sides.

“He keeps mentioning he’s won two trophies and that’s not insignificant, everyone keeps telling me that’s all I have to do, but it’s not all you have to do, because when you do that there’s always more. He’s done a great job, a difficult job.”

Talking directly about the Man Utd job, the Aussie continued: “I don’t know who coined the phrase ‘the impossible job’, but I think it’s become even more impossible now.

“It seems like success is not enough if it doesn’t have an identity, [and] identity is not enough unless it’s followed by aesthetics. Aesthetics are not enough unless they’re followed by legacy.

“There’s always another layer. It seems like no one is doing a good job unless you win the competition at the end of the year. There doesn’t seem to be any sort of understanding of progress or the circumstances that people have to work under at times.”

READ MORE ➡️ Ten Hag sack claims grow as new Man Utd favourite emerges from four-man shortlist

Ten Hag sack: New favourite for Man Utd job emerges with axe ‘a matter of time’

Postecoglou insists Ten Hag, like many others, must learn to handle the pressure adding: “It’s just the nature of the role. I don’t think that’s going to change. I guess it’s about how you respond to it, how you react to it, how you let it affect you.

“The more experience you have maybe the better you deal with these things.”

Despite those words of sympathy, Postecoglou could put pile the pressure on Ten Hag with a win on Sunday and deliver what would be a third defeat in six Premier League matches so far this season.

Such a result would really turn the screw and TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Gillan reported on Thursday that Ten Hag is indeed on ‘borrowed time’ at Old Trafford with the Red Devils already actively discussing potential replacements for the Dutchman.

He revealed that questions are already being asked about just how long they allow their current situation to continue and that the Man Utd board only felt obliged to offer Ten Hag an extension over the summer for a failure to attract a better option.

As a result, Gillan claims that sources have told him there are genuine concerns that little has changed this season and that Ten Hag is incapable of leading United back to the very top. As a result, they are already on the lookout for a coach with it described as ‘just a matter of time’ before the axe falls.

That report followed hot on the heels of a report earlier on Thursday revealing Ten Hag was being heavily backed to lose his job before Christmas and with Ruud van Nistelrooy the new favourite to replace him from a four-man shortlist.

Man Utd to launch fresh bid for dream Ratcliffe signing as Arsenal striker signs

Elsewhere at Manchester United, the Red Devils are being backed to launch a fresh January move to prise Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to make a fresh move for a player he believes is destined for the top.

United made a series of offers for the one-time capped England international over the summer, only for Everton to resist all their bids. But despite the arrivals of both Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, Ratcliffe’s interest in Branthwaite has not waned and a fresh attempt to prise him away could now arrive in the winter window.

Meanwhile, teenage striker Chido Obi-Martin can officially become a Manchester United player, following reports that the Premier League have finally completed the ‘ratification process’ for his transfer from Arsenal.

The move was agreed over the summer window but a delay in ratifying the move means United have now been given the green light to finalise the transfer outside of the window, though it remains unclear what compensation costs they will need to pay the Gunners.

Miserable European record not helping Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag’s record with Man Utd in Europe

Ten Hag has taken charge of 19 matches for United across both the Champions League and the Europa League so far but has only won nine of those games, drawing four and losing six.

This season’s campaign got off to an inglorious side after a draw to the lowest-ranked side, in terms of the coefficient, that United will face at Old Trafford in the Europa League.

After Sunday’s Premier League game with Tottenham, United are back in Europa League action on Thursday with a difficult away match at FC Porto.

Only wins in both games will keep the wolves from the door.