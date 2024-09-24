Three key factors see Man Utd identify Eddie Howe as Ten Hag successor, with blockbuster Newcastle raid reported

Man Utd are eyeing Eddie Howe as their next manager

Manchester United are interested in Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag, according to a stunning report.

Ten Hag has already come under fire this season after Man Utd were beaten 3-0 at Old Trafford by rivals Liverpool, in a game which reiterated how far the Red Devils are off mounting a serious title challenge. The manner of the defeat led to speculation that Ten Hag would be sacked if Man Utd did not get back to winning ways after the international break.

Rumours surrounding the Dutchman’s future have lessened in recent weeks following victories against Southampton and Barnsley and the goalless draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, during which Man Utd created a host of chances but could not find the winning goal.

However, it has been suggested that Ten Hag will only get until Christmas to get Man Utd firing and help the five summer signings to properly settle in.

In recent days, both Simone Inzaghi and Max Allegri have been named as options for Man Utd in case they swing the axe on Ten Hag.

That suggested that Man Utd chiefs Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth were strongly looking towards Italy for the club’s next manager, but they could now stick far closer to home.

According to Football Insider, Man Utd are ‘closely monitoring’ Howe’s situation at Newcastle as they are big fans of the 46-year-old.

Man Utd believe there could be an opportunity to prise Howe away from St James’ Park after the manager fell out with Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell over transfers.

Ten Hag sack: Eddie Howe a new Man Utd target

Howe is said to have been particularly frustrated by the club’s failed pursuit of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, his ideal defensive target.

With Howe and Mitchell not even on speaking terms, Man Utd have been put on red alert.

The report states that there are three main reasons why Ratcliffe and co. believe Howe is a great fit for the Old Trafford hot seat. The first is how he has ‘transformed Newcastle‘ into top six contenders, albeit with the help of the club’s hugely wealthy owners.

Man Utd are also attracted by Howe’s track record from before his time at Newcastle. The Englishman played a key role in Bournemouth working their way up from League Two to the top flight and eventually finishing ninth in the Premier League in the 2016-17 campaign.

Thirdly, Man Utd like Howe’s ‘media profile’. The coach is well-spoken and knows how to deal with tough questions from journalists, and Man Utd officials think he will be able to cope well with the intense media pressures of managing their side.

Although, as shown by the length of time it took Man Utd to snare sporting director Dan Ashworth, Newcastle will put up a strong fight to keep Howe.

Should Man Utd press ahead with their hunt for Howe regardless, then Newcastle will likely quote them a massive compensation package.

If the Newcastle hierarchy are forced to choose between sacking Howe or Mitchell amid their fallout, then they will back the former.

Plus, the Magpies do not want to strengthen a Premier League competitor such as Man Utd as they harbour ambitions of winning regular silverware in a few years’ time, and Howe is a key part of their project.

Howe manage rial timeline

December 2006 – Starts coaching in the Bournemouth youth setup while still playing

December 2008 – Promoted to first-team manager at Bournemouth

April 2010 – Guides Bournemouth to promotion from League 2

January 2011 – Becomes the new manager of Burnley

October 2012 – Leaves Burnley and returns to Bournemouth

April 2013 – Bournemouth gain promotion from League One

May 2015 – Bournemouth win the Championship title to secure Premier League football

May 2017 – Bournemouth achieve a record ninth-placed finish in the Prem

August 2020 – Leaves by mutual consent

November 2021 – Takes charge of Newcastle

February 2023 – Newcastle reach League Cup final

May 2023 – Newcastle make the Champions League for the first time since 2002-03