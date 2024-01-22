Ten Hag sack: Timeline revealed for Man Utd axe to fall as Ratcliffe adds shock new name to three-man shortlist

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Erik ten Hag’s position as Manchester United manager is under threat as Sir Jim Ratcliffe begins to make some major changes.

One addition already made by Ratcliffe is a new CEO, with Omar Berrada coming in from rivals Manchester City in what has been described as a major coup.

This is only the first of many backroom changes that will take place, with more additions to be made over the coming weeks.

However, TEAMtalk sources state that there is also a desire for Man Utd to make bbig changes on the pitch.

Erik Ten Hag is closing in on his 100th game at the helm at Old Trafford, but some senior club figures see him as just a temporary boss, as there are desires for a new manager in the summer.

Despite Man Utd enjoying a good 2022/23 season that saw them qualify for the Champions League and lift a trophy, the difficulties of this term may be enough for him to lose his job.

Ratcliffe could bring in a new Man Utd boss this summer

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Ratcliffe has eyes on several potential managerial candidates.

Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Francesco Farioli are among the names that have been continuously floated by those close to the club.

Potter has been without a club since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, where he struggled to get a tune out of his players.

He would be a surprising appointment for Man Utd but our sources have confirmed he has big admirers within the club.

De Zerbi, on the other hand, has been a resounding success with Brighton since replacing Potter at the Amex.

Farioli will not be as familiar to English football fans as those two names, but is another highly-regarded coach currently at French club Nice, which is owned by Ratcliffe’s INEOS group.

The links with new managers may come as a surprise to some due to the backing Ten Hag has received when it comes to his choices on axed players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Ten Hag also has had a huge say on incomings and is responsible for a number of big-money signings like Anthony, who has failed to live up to the hype and is a player the club are actively trying to offload.

Failure in the market, a lack of identity and a poor season do not make pretty reading for Ten Hag who could find himself replaced as one of the fall guys for the new era at Man Utd.

The Red Devils will have to have a much better second half of the season if the manager wants to keep his job. They currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift from the top four.

