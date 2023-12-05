Euro Paper Talk: Ten Hag staggered as Man Utd flop ‘offers himself’ to Barcelona; Chelsea target reaches ‘agreement’ with Euro giants

A fallen Manchester United star has contacted Barcelona to try and engineer a shock transfer, Chelsea look set to miss out on a midfield target as he is poised to move elsewhere, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Manchester City receiving an unconvincing offer for one of their players.

MAN UTD PLAYER IN STUNNING APPROACH

Man Utd outcast Donny van de Beek has incredibly tried to engineer a move to Barcelona by ‘offering himself’ to the Spanish giants, according to reports.

Van De Beek has had a hugely disappointing spell at Old Trafford since joining Man Utd from Ajax in September 2020. He has failed to convince numerous managers on his ability and has resultantly had to play a bit-part role in the team.

While he has made 62 appearances in all competitions, he has only actually played 2152 minutes, which works out at just 24 full games.

Van De Beek is currently enduring a particularly frustrating campaign, as he has only played twice so far. That is despite Netherlands compatriot Erik ten Hag being expected to revive his career when he arrived at Man Utd last summer.

On November 25, Van De Beek openly admitted he is looking to find a new club so he can get back to his best. He said: “I need to start playing games very soon – if not at Man Utd then at another club. I think I have to be ambitious.

“I have always been a lover of the game. I am absolutely crazy about football. I earn a good living at United, but money is not my motivation. I want to enjoy my work every day.

“I appreciate even more that I have a fabulous job. I am at a legendary club and I am still proud every day to wear the Manchester United shirt.

“But I am bursting with energy now that I am top fit again and I am really training like an animal. The time has come to make a different choice.”

Donny van de Beek makes ambitious decision

The central midfielder has been linked with moves to either Juventus or Galatasaray. But he is ambitious and would rather secure a stunning transfer to Barca, according to reports emerging from Spain.

Sport claim that Van De Beek has contacted Barca officials and ‘offered’ his services to them. He knows that the Blaugrana may be in need of midfield recruits following Gavi’s ACL injury, and he feels he can do a job for them. Plus, Van De Beek is aware that Barca were interested in reuniting him with former Ajax midfield partner Frenkie de Jong prior to his switch to Man Utd.

As Barca are not in the strongest financial position, they would only be able to sign Van De Beek on loan in January. Although, this would still give the 26-year-old the chance to put himself in the shop window ahead of a permanent transfer away from Man Utd in the summer.

It would be a huge shock if Van De Beek was successful in convincing Barca to land him. After all, he has completely failed to make an impact at Man Utd and is lacking match fitness after spending most of the season either warming the bench or not even making the matchday squad.

Ten Hag would also be stunned if Barca signed Van De Beek, as he has clearly not been impressed by the player in training.

While Van De Beek would love to join a European giant such as Barca, it is far more likely he will sign for a team like Galatasaray.

CHELSEA TARGET IN NEW ‘SALARY AGREEMENT’

Chelsea may have to admit defeat in their pursuit of Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, as the Brazilian has ‘agreed a salary’ with Paris Saint-Germain. Barca have also expressed an interest in Moscardo but are now ‘out of the race’. (Sport)

Juventus are ready to submit a loan offer for Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips, though they only want to pay a fraction of his £150k weekly wage. (Tutto Juve)

Atlanta United and Argentina forward Thiago Almada has expressed his desire to move to Europe in January, with the Premier League and La Liga his preferred destinations. (ESPN Argentina)

Real Madrid renewed the contract of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin ‘in secret’. His deal actually runs until June 2025, rather than June 2024. (various)

Liverpool and Man Utd target Florian Wirtz is ‘definitely’ planning on leaving Bayer Leverkusen in 2025. Although, he ideally wants to sign for Bayern Munich next. (Sky Germany)

CRYSTAL PALACE MAN TO BE OFFERED GREAT MOVE

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is a January target for Eintracht Frankfurt as they look to finally replace new PSG star Randal Kolo Muani. (Bild)

Man City target Alejandro Balde could be on the move next summer if Barca boss Xavi continues to use Joao Cancelo ahead of him at left-back. (Sport)

Arsenal have edged past Chelsea and Real Madrid and are now in pole position to capture Victor Osimhen, whose agent is refusing to negotiate a new deal at Napoli. (Calcio Napoli)

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea or Man Utd will need to offer ‘really crazy’ money to sign Brighton duo Evan Ferguson and Kaoru Mitoma next year. (Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd will offer impressive young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo a bumper new contract in the future, though there are no negotiations at this moment in time. (Fabrizio Romano)

UPDATE ON TOTTENHAM STAR’S FUTURE

Atletico Madrid remain interested in Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but there are two barriers stopping a January deal. The first is rival interest from Juve, and the second is Spurs being eager to keep Hojbjerg after Rodrigo Bentancur’s ankle injury. (Mundo Deportivo)

Brighton have been told they will need to pay €25m (£21.4m) to sign Spain U21 right-back Juanlu Sanchez from Sevilla. (ABC Sevilla)

Tottenham are willing to include Emerson Royal in a deal for Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries, in an attempt to beat Man Utd and Chelsea to the Netherlands ace. (Inter Live)

Borussia Dortmund are hoping to offer 17-year-old striker Paris Brunner a new deal to prevent an exit. Brunner won the Golden Ball award as Germany lifted the U17 World Cup recently. (Sky Germany)