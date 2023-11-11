Ten Hag stuns Arteta as Man Utd surge past Arsenal for club-record midfield signing seen as successor to fading Old Trafford force

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to turn his focus towards the signing of long-term Liverpool target Andre after earmarking the player as the successor to a big-name player whose better days are seemingly now behind him.

The Brazilian midfielder is hot property after helping his side Fluminense become champions of South America with a 2-1 victory over Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final last weekend. And with the Brazilian side admitting that Andre will be allowed to leave, a throng of big-name clubs are seemingly queuing up to land the talented 22-year-old.

For several months, that chase was being led by Liverpool, who saw an approach for the two-times capped Brazil international rejected over the summer.

However, we exclusively revealed earlier this week that Liverpool’s interest in Andre has now cooled, with Jurgen Klopp instead pursuing other targets, including his compatriot Gabriel Moscardo.

Nonetheless, Andre is not likely to be short of admirers with a glut of clubs all registering their interest and seemingly temped by the €40m (£35m) exit clause in his deal.

With the Reds dropping out the picture, it was Fulham who picked up the baton and race leaders, though Napoli were also being strongly linked.

However, Arsenal too have been touted as leading contenders to sign the player with Mikel Arteta seeking a new defensive midfield star that can slot into the side and free up club-record signing Declan Rice into a more advanced midfield role.

The Gunners, though, do have other irons in the fire and also have a growing interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Man Utd surge into Andre transfer lead

Now, according to reports Manchester United are now very much in the picture to land Andre and are ready to make a pitch for his signature.

And according to Football Transfers, United boss Erik ten Hag is making the capture of Andre one of his primary objectives for the January transfer window following a surprise change of circumstances over Casemiro.

The 31-year-old was a huge £70m signing during Ten Hag’s first summer in charge with the 75-times capped Brazil international showing his class throughout his debut campaign in England.

However, despite scoring four goals already this season, there are growing fears that Casemiro’s better days are now behind him.

Furthermore, a report this week has claimed Casemiro’s days at Old Trafford are numbered with clubs in Saudi Arabia all looking to prise him from United’s grasp in the January window.

Indeed, 90mins report that Ten Hag has already decided to let the player go, having set his sights on Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana as a would-be successor.

The 24-year-old is regarded as one of Ligue 1’s best midfielders and has a hefty €50m price tag on his head.

Now, instead, it’s claimed Ten Hag has set his sights on a move for Andre instead, knowing he can be signed for some €10m cheaper.

As a result, United have reportedly made contact with Fluminense over a January deal and there appears a growing belief that a move to Old Trafford could now be on the cards for the star.

Fluminense are ready to sell Andre

Fluminense, for their part, have made it clear they are willing to cash in on their prized asset, especially owing to the fact that he has a reachable exit clause in his deal.

All the same, that €40m sale will comfortably prove to be their biggest-ever sale. Indeed, their current record stands at the €18.5m paid by Roma for Gerson way back in 2016/17 with the €12.4m paid by Watford for Richarlison their next biggest windfall.

Discussing the player’s prospective sale, Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt told Globo earlier this week: “We are waiting.

“Today, there is no concrete proposal for Andre. But we are sure that after the [Club] World Cup – he will play in the World Cup – a stratospheric proposal will arrive. It could be the biggest sale in the club’s history.”

Andre himself recently appeared open to a move away too, stating earlier this season: “At the end of the year, I don’t know what will happen, many things could happen.

“I’m sure that just having arrived here, knowing that it worked, was something that helped me a lot as a person and also helped me in my career.

“I think that as [Fluminense manager, Fernando] Diniz said, when we make the right choice, when we are faithful and when we act honestly, good things always happen ahead.”

Andre has risen through the academy ranks at Fluminense, having made his debut in the 2020 season and having gone on to appear in 160 games for the Rio de Janeiro based club and scoring seven goals.

