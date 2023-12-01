Ten Hag target left devastated at failed Man Utd move, as top source makes transfer prediction amid Arsenal interest

Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong was left angry and disappointed when his transfer to Old Trafford failed to materialise in the summer, though a move could finally happen in 2024 as the Red Devils are battling Arsenal for his services.

Frimpong was in great form last season, contributing nine goals and 11 assists in 48 games from right wing-back. His impressive performances led to strong interest from the Premier League, with Man Utd and Arsenal both tipped to sign him.

In July, it was claimed that Arsenal had initiated talks with Bayer Leverkusen to win the race for Frimpong, but that report eventually proved to be wide of the mark.

The 22-year-old remained at Leverkusen beyond the summer transfer deadline, and the German side protected their asset by tying him down to a new five-year contract in October.

Some clubs see a decline in the form of their top players when they are rewarded with bumper new contracts – but that has not happened in Frimpong’s case.

He has been in fantastic form again this term, having notched six goals and seven assists from 17 matches already. Frimpong has played a crucial role in Leverkusen topping both the Bundesliga and their Europa League group, while they are also unbeaten this campaign.

While there is growing speculation Liverpool have earmarked Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp, Frimpong has once again emerged on the radars of Man Utd and Arsenal. Although, English rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on him, too.

On Wednesday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Arsenal are interested in the Netherlands star, who has a bargain release clause worth just £34million. He also labelled Frimpong ‘superb’ and predicted that a transfer is ‘likely’ to happen next summer.

Failed Man Utd transfer ‘was hard’ for Bundesliga ace

Fellow journalist Christian Falk, who works for German outlet Bild, has now weighed in on Frimpong’s situation as well. He reveals that the wide man was left frustrated when Man Utd did not complete his signing over the summer, as well as stating that Bayern Munich are also involved in the pursuit.

“It was hard for Jeremie Frimpong that Manchester United didn’t get concrete for his services in the end,” Falk said during an interview with CaughtOffside.

“Coach Erik ten Hag had high hopes of a transfer that failed to come to fruition. Interest could become more concrete again next summer.

“The name was also discussed again and again at FC Bayern. However, under former sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, the player wasn’t rated highly enough. That has changed under the new leadership. The name Frimpong could become current.

“The problem: the player has a new contract until 2028. That could make him too expensive. If Leverkusen plays in the Champions League next year and Xabi Alonso remains coach, he will keep the player.”

Amid has exceptional displays, transfermarkt have boosted Frimpong’s value from £34m to £39m. However, it is likely Leverkusen will demand far more than this to sell, as they are now protected by that long-term contract Falk mentions.

Ten Hag, of course, already has right-backs Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in his squad. But as Frimpong is shining at a very high level, he would appear to be an upgrade on those two players.

