Ten Hag to be thwarted, with Man Utd target in line for new Crystal Palace deal to end all interest

Erik ten Hag could be left frustrated in his pursuit of Marc Guehi, as Crystal Palace are preparing to enter contract talks with the Manchester United target, as per a report.

Guehi has emerged into one of the Premier League’s top centre-backs since signing for Palace from Chelsea in July 2021. Palace spent £18million on Guehi even though he had never made a Prem appearance at Chelsea, but the move has proven to be a masterstroke.

Guehi has formed a solid partnership with Denmark international Joachim Andersen in central defence. Both players excel at putting their body on the line to prevent opposition goals, while they are also brilliant at playing out from the back.

Unfortunately for Palace, Guehi’s top performances have resulted in interest from several top-flight rivals. Major clubs including Man Utd, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with him.

On Tuesday, Football Insider became the second source to name Guehi as a concrete target for Ten Hag at Man Utd. Any move will be of interest to Chelsea, as they included a 25 per cent sell-on clause in the deal which took the 23-year-old to Selhurst Park.

Transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk recently that Man Utd will have to wait until the summer before they can capture Guehi, as Palace have no intention of selling him mid-season. Jones also stated that Palace have provisionally set his price tag at £75m.

But the Eagles ideally want to keep Guehi in South London and Football Insider have now revealed that they will try to do this by offering him a new contract.

Palace chiefs will soon approach Guehi to find out whether he is open to extending his terms. If they get the green light, then they will offer the defender a wage increase to reward him for his excellent form, as well as extending his contract beyond June 2026.

Palace to demand huge fee for Man Utd target

Of course, a new contract will not completely end all the speculation. Indeed, there have been plenty of instances in the past where top stars have penned new contracts but moved on six months to a year later. But Guehi extending his deal will show the likes of Man Utd he is happy at his current club, while also putting Palace in a stronger negotiating position.

Guehi is likely to start when Palace come up against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. Man Utd, meanwhile, get their Prem campaign back up and running by travelling to Sheffield United on Saturday night.

