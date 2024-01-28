Ten Hag vows to ‘deal with’ Marcus Rashford after Man Utd star is omitted from squad due to ‘illness’

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted he will ‘deal with’ Marcus Rashford after he was ruled out of their FA Cup clash with Newport County.

He was officially omitted from the match day squad due to ‘illness’ but reports suggest he missed training after he went out to a nightclub in Belfast on Thursday night.

The Daily Mail notes that Rashford returned to Manchester by private jet at 7am on Friday but was ‘too ill to train.’

Man Utd initially said that they had been told the video of Rashford in a nightclub was taken on Wednesday night and he had a day off on Thursday.

They have since refused to comment on the claims that the video was actually from Thursday night.

Man Utd went on to beat Newport County 4-2 despite Bryn Morris and Will Evans scoring for the Welsh club.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Ten Hag: ‘I will deal with Rashford’

Prior to Man Utd’s clash with the Exiles, Ten Hag was asked to reveal the reason behind Rashford’s omission from the squad.

“‘I will deal with it,” Ten Hag replied, before repeatedly saying “It is an internal matter.”

Ten Hag publicly rebuked the player for celebrating his birthday in a nightclub back in October, hours after a defeat in the Manchester derby, describing his actions as “unacceptable.”

“I am aware of it, I spoke with him about it,” said Ten Hag at the time, who also dropped Rashford at Wolves last season for being late for a team meeting.

“It is unacceptable. I told him, he apologised and that was it. It is an internal matter.”

Rashford scored a very impressive 30 goals in all competitions last season but has failed to replicate that form this term, scoring only four times so far.

Man Utd will need the England forward back to his best if they want to climb the Premier League table in the second half of the campaign.

