Euro Paper Talk: Ten Hag’s next job revealed with Man Utd sack inevitable; Arsenal, Man City set deadline for Newcastle raid

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter are managerial targets for Ajax

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could return to Ajax if he is sacked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, which is now likely, Arsenal and Manchester City will have to move quickly to sign Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes and Chelsea are chasing a top-class French goalkeeper – all in Friday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

TEN HAG TO REJOIN AJAX

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems to have decided that Erik ten Hag will not remain at Old Trafford beyond this season.

The INEOS chief has already begun drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements for the Dutch coach, with Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi and Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel both admired.

Reports suggest that a return to the Premier League appeals to Tuchel and he would jump at the chance to manage Man Utd. The Red Devils will decide on their ideal next manager in the coming weeks.

The uncertainty surrounding Ten Hag’s future has caught the attention of his former club Ajax, who are in the process of finding their next permanent manager.

The Dutch side have endured a disappointing season under interim boss John van’t Schip and Ten Hag is one of the candidates they are seriously considering.

The Man Utd boss led Ajax to three league titles and a Champions League semi-final during his time with the club, which ultimately earned him his move to Old Trafford.

Ajax interested in Ten Hag and Graham Potter

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Ten Hag is on Ajax’s final ‘three-man shortlist’ to become their next manager, alongside former Chelsea boss Graham Potter and Nice’s Francesco Farioli, who is eyeing Champions League qualification in France.

Potter has already received a ‘first offer’ from Ajax but reportedly turned it down as it did not meet his salary expectations.

Ironically, Potter is being considered by Man Utd chiefs as a replacement for Ten Hag.

The European giants are now ready to offer Ten Hag the role should he be removed from his post as Man Utd boss.

It’s thought that the 54-year-old coach will be given until the end of the season to prove to Ratcliffe he has what it takes to take the club forward into it’s new era.

The Red Devils currently sit in a disappointing sixth place in the Premier League table and will miss out on Champions League qualification this term.

Winning the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City may be the only thing that can save Ten Hag from the sack at this stage.

ARSENAL, MAN CITY TOLD DEADLINE ON BRUNO GUIMARAES DEAL

The £100m release clause in Bruno Guimaraes’ Newcastle contract will only be valid from late May to late June. Man City and Arsenal must move quickly to secure a deal, (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has shut down rumours linking him with Arsenal and other Premier League clubs, stating he is ‘happy where he is.’ (Marca)

Arsenal could turn to Newcastle’s Guimaraes or Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz as alternatives. (Standard via Sport Mole)

Arsenal want to sign Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, who has a €100m (approx. £86m) release clause in his contract. (CaughtOffside)

Barcelona have ‘made enquiries’ about signing Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, who is on Liverpool’s summer transfer shortlist. (El Chiringuito)

Barcelona are seriously considering the summer sale of Frenkie de Jong, who Man Utd have been heavily linked with for two years. (Diario AS)

Man Utd were interested in appointing Xavi as their next manager before he U-turned on his decision to leave Barcelona. (Relevo)

CHELSEA EYE MOVE FOR AC MILAN GOALKEEPER

Chelsea are seriously considering a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan to replace failed signing Robert Sanchez. (Various)

Fabio Capello has urged AC Milan to hire Bologna manager Thiago Motta, who has been linked with Man Utd and Liverpool. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli have joined Chelsea in the race for Canada and Lille striker Jonathan David. (CalcioMercato)

Napoli have hit a roadblock in contract negotiations with winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has previously been linked with Man City and Liverpool. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has revealed he is not planning to sell Jonathan Tah this summer. The defender is a target for Tottenham, West Ham and Bayern Munich. (Bild)

Former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ex-Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch have been contacted by Canada about leading the national team into the 2026 World Cup. (Standard)

BARCELONA TO OFFLOAD TRIO OF PREM TARGETS

Barcelona could sell De Jonh, Raphinha and Ronald Araujo this summer, who have all been linked with moves to the Premier League. (Sport)

Liverpool have identified Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou as a top target for the summer but face competition from Tottenham and Man Utd. (CaughtOffside)

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel and Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi are Man Utd’s two top candidates to replace Erik ten Hag. Tuchel wants the job. (Christian Falk)

Tottenham have ‘made contact with Torino’ over a move for highly-rated Alessandro Buongiorno, who is being chased by ‘half of Europe.’ (La Repubblica)

AC Milan are preparing a summer offer for Aston Villa defender Diego Costa. (AS)

Unai Emery has tasked Villa’s sporting director Monchi with convincing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams to move to Villa Park. (Estadio Deportivo)

