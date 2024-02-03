Ten incredible signings that could come to the Premier League this summer: Osimhen, Neves and more…

Victor Osimhen and Martin Zubimendi could both arrive in the Prem

As the winter transfer window comes to a close, clubs’ attentions are already being turned to the summer, with many feeling as though they have unfinished business in terms of strengthening their squads.

Premier League clubs spent over £2.4billion in the summer window, which broke the record for the most money spent in a single window ever, whilst only £96.2m was spent this January window, £700m less than the previous winter window.

This is largely down to the financial impact of spending in the summer, meaning spending heavily during this window was not an option.

But this certainly does not mean deals will be calm during the summer; if anything, it will be the opposite.

So, as the rumour wheel keeps spinning, without further ado, let’s take a look at ten incredible signings that could be coming to the Premier League this summer.

10. Johan Bakayoko

Belgium have seemingly had a constant pipeline of top talent for the best part of a decade and PSV winger Johan Bakayoko is no exception.

PSV have taken the Eredivisie by storm this campaign, capitalising on Ajax’s struggles and taking a 12-point lead over second-placed Feyenoord just 19 games into the season with Bakayoko featuring in every single league game for the Eindhoven outfit.

He has scored four and assisted on eight occasions for the table-toppers this campaign and has been capped by his native Belgium nine times already in what is a highly competitive squad.

Under contract until 2026, the 20-year-old has already been highly coveted despite his age, with Brentford reportedly having a £34m bid rejected in the summer. The Dutch side want closer to £40m before selling.

With Bakayoko’s stock arguably increasing since then, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the young sensation make the switch to a top-six club in the summer.

9. Joshua Zirkzee

Since leaving Bayern for Bologna in the summer of 2022, Joshua Zirkzee has cemented himself as one of the best young strikers on the continent.

Standing at 1.93m (6ft 4in), the Dutchman (understandably) struggled to displace Robert Lewandowski as Bayern’s main man up top.

He headed out on loan to Parma for the second half of the 2020/21 season where he struggled to make an impact.

He then joined Anderlecht in the 2021/22 campaign where he thrived under Vincent Kompany, scoring 18 times and assisting on 13 occasions in 47 appearances for the Belgian side.

Since making the £8m switch to Bologna, the Dutchman has thrived under boss Thiago Motta and this season alone has scored eight times and assisted twice in 20 Serie A games as Bologna are in genuine contention for a European place.

Man Utd have been recently linked with the forward as compatriot Erik ten Hag aims to strengthen his attack, so a move in the summer could be on the cards.

8. Piero Hincapie

With the news that Jurgen Klopp will be departing Anfield at the end of the season, the Reds hierarchy will already be planning his long-term successor with current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso being heavily linked with the role.

Alonso spent five years with Liverpool between 2004-2009 and helped lift the Champions League with them in his first campaign at the club, so would be a welcome fit.

With that being said, should Alonso make the switch from Germany, Reds fans will be hoping he brings along Ecuadorian centre-back Piero Hincapie with him.

Hincapie was already linked to Liverpool before the announcement of Klopp’s departure with a left-footed centre-back high up on Liverpool’s shopping. Both Goncalo Inacio and Levi Colwill have been linked as well.

Though the Ecuadorian will not come cheap, with a price tag of €60m being quoted by the high-flying German side who still remain unbeaten over halfway into the season.

A mass exodus is likely to take place at the BayArena this summer, and Hincapie is certainly one to watch.

7. Nico Williams

At 21 years old, Nico Williams has established himself as a star in the Athletic Bilbao and Spanish national team and his impressive performances has seen him linked with the likes of Liverpool and Aston Villa.

The younger brother of Inaki Williams, who himself has made over 300 league appearances for the Basque side, Nico is touted to be even better than his elder brother.

Lightning quick, Williams thrives with the ball at his feet and is a nightmare for defenders with his rapid pace and flair a hallmark of his game.

Of Ghanaian descent, the Spaniard is able to play anywhere along the front line but is often deputised out wide on the left where he can cut in on his right.

Williams signed a new contract at Bilbao in December 2023 which runs until the summer of 2027 but reportedly contains a release of around €50m (£42.9m) which is likely to be triggered at some stage in the near future.

The Spanish international still has ample time to improve and a switch to the Premier League is almost certainly not far away.

6. Teun Koopmeiners

Dutch international Teun Koopmeiners has gone from strength to strength since joining Italian side Atalanta in 2021.

An extremely versatile player, Koopmeiners played primarily as a centre-back or defensive midfielder for former club AZ but since making the switch to Bergamo he has operated as high as an attacking midfielder at times.

A dead-ball specialist, Koopmeiners takes penalties, free-kicks and corners for Atalanta, with his left-foot and exceptional passing range second to none.

A fully fledged Dutch international and under contract until the summer of 2027, Koopmeiners has been linked with both Newcastle and Liverpool in recent times for a reported fee of around £55m.

If Atalanta fail to qualify for Champions League football next season, we could see Koopmeiners in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

READ MORE ~ Who is Teun Koopmeiners – The dynamic Dutch midfielder touted for a £55m Premier League move

5. Victor Boniface

One of the breakout stars of the 2023/24 season is undoubtedly Bayer Leverkusen and Nigerian forward Victor Boniface.

After finishing as the joint top scorer in the Europa League last season alongside Man Utd star Marcus Rashford, Boniface made the £20m switch from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise to Bayer Leverkusen and has propelled to new heights in Germany.

The striker has scored 16 times and assisted on eight occasions in 23 appearances in all competitions for Xabi Alonso’s side.

His performances haven’t gone unnoticed in England though, as West Ham held significant interest in the 23-year-old before being priced out whilst both Man Utd and Arsenal have watched on with admiration.

Boniface seems destined for the Premier League and we may not be waiting long for that inevitability.

4. Martin Zubimendi

One of the most coveted defensive midfielders in the world right now is Real Sociedad academy graduate Martin Zubimendi.

The 24-year-old has spent his entire career at Sociedad and since making his debut in 2019 he has amassed over 170 appearances for the first-team as well as earning four caps for Spain so far.

His performances have attracted interest from numerous English clubs including Arsenal and Man Utd but with a market value of €50M (£42.6m) and a contract running until the summer of 2027, the Spaniard will not come cheap.

Zubimendi’s age and profile means he will only get better and with interest ramping up, Premier League clubs will have to move quickly to secure their man.

3. Jean-Clair Todibo

French centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo has had a fairly eventful career so far despite being only 24 years old.

His talent was obvious early on as after 10 first-team games for Toulouse he made the move to Barcelona on a free transfer in 2019.

Todibo would struggle to break into the starting eleven at the Camp Nou and would go on a series of loan moves to Schalke, Benfica and then Nice. He joined the latter on a permanent basis in 2021 after a successful loan spell.

Capped by France twice in what is a highly competitive position, Todibo has been a regular at Nice since his permanent switch there and his performances has not gone unnoticed.

Both Liverpool and Man Utd have been heavily linked with the centre-back to bolster their defensive options, though with a market value of €35m (£29.8m) and a contract running until 2027, Todibo will not come cheap.

2. Joao Neves

One of the most exciting youngsters on the face of the planet right now is Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves.

The Portuguese midfielder came through the ranks at Benfica and then broke into the first team in January 2023 following the departure of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea. He has appeared over 50 times for the first team at just 19 years old.

Neves can do a bit of everything with the potential to be world-class in multiple things, having already been capped by Portugal three times.

Under contract until 2028, Neves reportedly has a release clause of around €120m (£102.4m) which is roughly the same as the aforementioned Enzo Fernandez.

Man Utd have been the team most prominently linked with the teenager, though his hefty price tag may cause a stumbling block. Nevertheless, we expect to see Neves in the Premier League at some point in the near future.

READ MORE ~ Who is Man Utd target Joao Neves – A deep dive into the potential Casemiro successor

1. Victor Osimhen

Probably the most in-demand striker in the world right now is Napoli and Nigerian hitman Victor Osimhen.

There’s not many clubs in the world who haven’t been linked with the 25-year-old within the past year, though the demands of Napoli have made it difficult for any club to make a serious offer.

Under contract until 2026 and with rumours surrounding his future constantly being spoken about, it is unlikely that Osimhen will stay in Naples forever. This summer may be the time for Napoli to cash in.

The Nigerian international is said to be a Chelsea fan and the Blues have shown firm interest in the forward. With Todd Boehly showing his willingness to spend and Nicolas Jackson failing to fire on all cylinders, a move for Osimhen seems inevitable.

Man Utd and Arsenal have also been linked, though they are seemingly out of the race with Osimhen’s heart set on Chelsea.

He signed a new contract in Naples in December 2023 which reportedly contains a release clause of around €130m (£111m), which you would imagine Chelsea will not hesitate to trigger.

In any case, Osimhen is destined for the Premier League and don’t be surprised if he arrives this year.