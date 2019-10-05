Ten-man Leeds were better than Millwall – Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa thinks his Leeds United side were better than Millwall even with ten men despite losing 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Jed Wallace’s early penalty put the hosts ahead, with the incident seeing Gaetano Berardi dismissed for Leeds with just 14 minutes on the clock.

Tom Bradshaw’s strike made it 2-0 by half-time but Ezgjan Alioski halved the deficit moments into the second half, forcing the Lions to dig deep for the three points.

“The result should be different. Each time we lose always I find few logical reasons to justify it,” Bielsa said after the match.

“For me, it’s always a shame to explain why we lost. I think with 10 men we were better than them.

“Always, we are trying to explain why what we want doesn’t happen. It impacts the tolerance of the people who are listening.

“There were three important situations: the penalty, the red card and the next situation where Jack Harrison went down in the box.

“I prefer to analyse the game and not the referee. The second goal for them was a big impact on the match.

“After the first half, I decided to improve the structure and organisation in the team, but I should have taken the decision in the first half.

“Even if I didn’t take those decisions in the middle of the first half, we were better with one less player, but maybe we realise more this superiority in the second rather than the first half. Maybe I could have taken this decision earlier to help the team.

“It’s true we created few goal chances, but it’s also true we had some situations that were dangerous, even if no chances were created.”