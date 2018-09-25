Ten-man Man Utd pay the penalty as Derby earn stunning League Cup win

Ten-man Manchester United were left stunned after suffering a penalty shootout defeat to Derby at Old Trafford after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Juan Mata had given the Red Devils an early lead before Derby drew level thanks to a stunning free-kick from Harry Wilson.

United went down to 10 men when Sergio Romero saw red for handling outside his area and the Rams took full advantage through Jack Marriott’s header.

It looked as if Frank Lampard’s men would hold out, only for Marouane Fellaini to notch with a minute remaining in stoppage time, but that was only the beginning of the drama.

A high quality shootout finished 8-7 to the Championship side, after Phil Jones’ effort was saved by Scott Carson, as Derby booked their place in the fourth round.

Jose Mourinho’s side flew out of the traps and took the lead in just the 3rd minute when a slick one-touch passing move finished with Mata curling a fine effort past Carson from 14 yards out.

Romelu Lukaku then spurned a couple of guilt-edged chances that could have put the game out of Derby’s reach before Lampard’s men drew leave in sensational fashion when Wilson stunned Old Trafford with a 30-yard free-kick which flew past a static Romero.

United were then reduced to 10 men with just over 20 minutes to go, when Romero came out to challenge the onrushing Wilson and handled outside the area, leaving referee Stuart Attwell with no other choice but to show red.

Derby sensed a huge shock was on the cards and they thought they had delivered with just six minutes to go when Mason Mount’s shot was parried by sub keeper Lee Grant and Marriott was there to head home the rebound.

United looked dead and buried but five minutes into stoppage time Fellaini powered home a header from close range to take the game to penalties.

After the first 10 penalties were all scored in emphatic fashion it came down to the players who didn’t fancy stepping up in the first place and it was Phil Jones who broke first as the Rams ran out 8-7 winners.