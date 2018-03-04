Tension at Juve gives Man Utd, Real Madrid hope of landing striker

Reported tension between Juventus and the agent of Paulo Dybala has led to further rumours that the striker could be available this summer.

Speculation across Europe is that the Argentine frontman could be tempted to quit Turin at the end the season, with United, Real and PSG all said to be leading the chase for the 24-year-old.

And according to Rai Sport, the issues between the reigning Italian champions and Dybala’s brother, who also acts his agent, have overshadowed the player’s performances on the pitch.

The report goes on to state that PSG are the most likely destination for Dybala, given that the Paris giants may part company with Neymar in the summer, but United boss Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the player and has the striker on his list of summer targets.

Dybala looks set to start Juve’s Champions League last-16 clash with Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday night as Gonzalo Higuain is currently struggling with injury.

