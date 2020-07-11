Transfer expert Ian McGarry has claimed there is “tension” between Frank Lampard and Chelsea’s transfer chief Marina Granovskaia over the pursuit of Kai Havertz.

The Blues continue to be linked with a move for Havertz in the upcoming transfer window.

Reports claim that they are in pole position to land his signature, while the player is also keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

But their move for the young German could now be in doubt, with Granovskaia reportedly prioritising defensive signings.

That is according to McGarry, who told the Transfer Window Podcast (via the Daily Express): “There is some friction between the football department and the de facto chief executive Marina Granovskaia.

“Granovskaia is the ultimate person who signs off on transfers. So far Lampard and his coaching staff are pleased with the business which has been done.

“They are optimistic at the possibility of Havertz arriving especially with Jorginho leaving.

“[But] the priority is to sort the defence out.”

The development could mean Chelsea miss out on Havertz, who scored 12 goals for Bayer Leverkusen in 2019/20.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also interested in the teenager, and could swoop in if Chelsea hesitate.

CHELSEA’S DEFENSIVE STRUGGLES

Although they are third in the league, Chelsea have been weak at the back this season. They have conceded 46 goals in 34 Premier League outings, the joint worst record in the current top 10.

It is an issue that could yet prove costly, with Champions League football still to be secured for next year. The Blues are only one point ahead of Leicester and two in front of Manchester United.

The back line is likely to come under some pressure in the final games too. Chelsea have trips to Sheffield United and Liverpool and a home tie against Wolves still to come.

Therefore, Granovskaia’s desire to strengthen their defensive options makes sense with the future in mind.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of defenders in recently, most frequently Ben Chilwell. Lampard is a huge fan of the Leicester defender, who would reportedly cost £75million.

Ajax’s Nicolás Tagliafico and Porto’s Alex Telles are other potential options.

READ MORE: Chelsea are leading Tottenham in the race for a teenage sensation from Stoke City.