Marc-Andre ter Stegen has addressed the speculation linking Joan Garcia with a Barcelona move, while commenting on his future at the club.

After the 33-year-old suffered a ruptured patella tendon last September, Barcelona initially signed the previously retired Wojciech Szczesny until the end of the season, with the ex-Juventus man since penning a deal until 2026.

Despite having him and the German stopper on board, the Blaugrana have been credited with interest in Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia, who played a huge role in keeping his side in La Liga this season.

With Ter Stegen now returning to full fitness, after making two league appearances towards the tail end of the campaign, he has spoken about his goals for next season and the Garcia rumours.

When asked about the reports, Ter Stegen said: “No one has spoken to me about this… but it doesn’t concern me too much. I know that I will be in Barcelona next year.”

“For me the situation has not changed in principle. I’m very excited for next season. I haven’t spoken with Hansi [Flick] and there hasn’t been any contact in recent days because I don’t see any reason for that at the moment. There hasn’t been any situation that warrants discussion.”

Garcia may be the most in-demand keeper in world football right now. In addition to Barcelona, he has been linked with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and more.

Garcia to Barcelona links won’t go away

The Espanyol star effectively confirmed his exit from the Catalan outfit following his side’s final game of the season last month.

The Spaniard, who nearly joined Arsenal last year, told fans at RCDE Stadium: “I am aware of my situation and that of Espanyol. Whatever happens, I leave with my head held high, happy to have contributed to keeping us in the elite.”

Although Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez does not believe Garcia will join local rivals Barcelona, in an interview with Radio Galega, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says talks over such a move are at a ‘very advanced’ stage.

He wrote on X on Saturday: “The agreement between Barça and Joan García on long term deal is now very advanced, almost done. Negotiations underway with Spanish GK with club confident to get his green light in the upcoming days. Barça want to get it done asap and anticipate Premier League clubs.”

Surely something has got to give at Barcelona in the goalkeeping department, as having Ter Stegen, Garcia, and Szczesny – not to mention Inaki Pena Sotorres – is not a sustainable situation.

Ter Stegen has played 422 times for Barca and is on a contract that runs until 2028. Clearly, he will not want to lose his first-team spot without a fight.

Incidentally, TEAMtalk has also revealed that Newcastle are pushing hard for Garcia’s services as doubts mount over Nick Pope’s long-term future.

