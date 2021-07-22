Teun Koopmeiners admits he’s in talks over a move away from AZ Alkmaar this summer – but the Leeds and Arsenal target is refusing to disclose which clubs are in negotiations for him.

The Holland midfielder is expected to leave the Eredivise side after seemingly outgrowing them. He has generated plenty of interest in his services with the likes of Rennes, Roma and Liverpool all mentioned as suitors.

However, with Roma instead nearing a deal to sign Granit Xhaka, it is Arsenal who have also come into the picture of late. Indeed, it’s reported that Koopmeiners is a boyhood Arsenal fan is keen on the switch to Emirates.

There is also the small question of Bayern Munich. As per reports earlier this year, he’s wanted by Julian Nagelsmann as they prepare to sell Leon Goretzke.

Serie A side Atalanta are also reportedly in the mix.

But Leeds have a long-standing interest in Koopmeiners and perhaps have the greatest need. Their need to bolster Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield is an obvious one. Stuart Dallas has impressed in that role and swept the board at their player of the season awards. However, Leeds have looked light in that area whenever talisman Kalvin Phillips has been absent.

Bielsa’s side picked up just six points up from a possible 27 in his absence in 2020/21.

Leeds therefore have been looking for a player who not just covers for Phillips, but also someone who compliments him.

Now the player has spoken out on his future and has suggests a move remains on the cards.

Speaking to Voetbal International, via SoccerNews, Koopmeiners was giving little away over which club that might be.

“I am not a player who is going to fake injuries or play weird games,” Koopmeiners said.

“I have told the club who I am talking to and how things are going. We have been in constant close contact when clubs have come forward.

“We have agreed that I will continue to report how my head is and that they indicate what they expect from me. That has been going very well so far.

“There are clubs where I could have been by now, so to speak. But then more clubs came, that also plays a part. In that sense, it is a luxury problem, which makes it more difficult because you start talking and thinking again.

“Before all those talks are scheduled, days or weeks pass by again. The reactions of all the different parties also take time. But well, AZ knows which clubs are interested and want to get around the table.”

Arsenal looking at other midfielders

Koopmeiners isn’t the only midfielder that the Gunners are looking at.

Despite securing the signing of £17m midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, Mikel Arteta wants to add one more.

Arteta though appears to have more ambitious targets with Wolves’ Ruben Neves and Italy hero Manuel Locatelli both on their shopping list.

Deals for both look complicated, however. Wolves will set a high fee for Neves, while Locatelli seemingly prefers Juventus, despite Arsenal launching a firm approach.

As for Koopmeiners, AZ are likely to ask for a fee in the region of €22m (£18.5m). With just two years left on his deal, they want to sell him now before risking seeing his value deteriorate.

