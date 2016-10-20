Tevez deal ensures Man Utd miss out to Juve for Boca star

Manchester United have missed out on signing a Uruguayan wonderkid due to an arrangement Juventus put in place with Boca Juniors over the sale of Carlos Tevez.

Tevez, who is something of a persona non-grata at Old Trafford after he quit the club to join Manchester City in 2009, has inadvertently further soured his relationship with United after they missed out on a deal for Rodrigo Bentancur.

The 19-year-old Uruguayan made his debut for Boca at 17 and, now 19, is one of the club’s best players.

The player had reportedly attracted bids from United, Real Madrid and AC Milan – but Boca’s president admits he’s agreed a deal to join Juventus thanks to a clause in Tevez’s return to the Argentine club.

Tevez moved from Juventus back to first club Boca Juniors in 2015 – and, as part of the deal, the Argentinian club agreed to give the Old Lady first dibs on any of their top youngsters.

Boca president Daniel Angelici confirmed to TyC Sports: “It is already signed. When I was in Switzerland recently Juventus informed me that that they were going to activate the option (which expired in April 2017) so I will travel to Turin soon in order to complete the deal.

“I think it’s very good business for Boca. Juventus will pay £6.7million for 50 per cent of his rights.

“He must have something because there were a lot of clubs interested.

“Real Madrid made a proposal, Manchester [United] also came and Milan made a £12.5m formal offer to sign him.”

