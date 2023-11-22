The 10 highest paid players in Ligue 1: Mbappe is the runaway leader, Dembele and Hakimi also feature in PSG clean sweep

Despite losing Lionel Messi and Neymar in the summer, Ligue 1 is still home to some of the highest-paid players in the world.

Paris Saint-Germain – who are owned by Qatar Sports Investments – have established themselves as the dominant force in French football and they can offer very lucrative contracts to players.

Using data from Capology, we’ve taken a look at the 10 Ligue 1 players with the highest weekly wage and PSG are the only representative.

Note: All figures mentioned are before tax and do not include the array of bonuses that are included in the fine print of every contract.

10. Keylor Navas – €209,808

After being deemed surplus to requirements by Real Madrid, Navas completed a €15million move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019.

The goalkeeper has since been usurped by Gianluigi Donnarumma, and he spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

According to Le Parisien, he snubbed a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in the summer as his family are happy in the French capital.

The 36-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance in 2023/24 and his €209,808-a-week contract is due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

9= Randal Kolo Muani – €244,808

Muani starred for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022/23 and caught the attention of Europe’s top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

But PSG won the race for his signature after agreeing to pay the Bundesliga side an initial €75million and another €15million in potential bonuses.

The France international signed a five-year contract and got a substantial wage increase, going from €28,846-per-week in Frankfurt to €244,808-per-week in Paris.

9= Gianluigi Donnarumma – €244,808

Donnarumma left AC Milan in acrimonious circumstances in the summer of 2021 after rejecting a €7million-per-year offer and running down his contract.

The Italy international accepted a more lucrative offer from Paris Saint-Germain, who agreed to pay him €12.7million-per-year.

He initially shared goalkeeping duties with Keylor Navas but has since established himself as the No.1 at the Parc des Princes.

“He has unique experience. He is a top player, different from the others,” manager Luis Enrique said. “I am really happy to have him in the team. As a person, he is even bigger. He has a great heart and personality, somebody who always leaves positive things.”

'Dolla-rumma' 💰 AC Milan fans 'make it rain' with fake bank notes over PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in protest at him moving for the money… 😳#UCL pic.twitter.com/2QrtpchZlT — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 7, 2023

7= Achraf Hakimi – €279,808

Paris Saint-Germain parted with €68million in order to sign Hakimi from Inter Milan in 2021, making him the most expensive right-back of all time.

Alongside the transfer fee, they also shelled out a significant pay packet as they are giving him a reported €279,808-per-week.

The Morocco international has gone from strength to strength at the Parc des Princes and was named in the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO World 11.

7= Marco Asensio – €279,808

Having grown frustrated at his bit-role at Real Madrid, Asensio rejected their contract offer and left on a free transfer at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Spain international also snubbed a lucrative proposal from Aston Villa before signing a three-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain.

While PSG didn’t have to pay a transfer fee for the forward, his reported wage of €279,808-per-week means that the move didn’t come cheaply.

5. Milan Skriniar – €314,615

Skriniar left Inter Milan on a free transfer at the end of the 2022/23 season after negotiations over a new deal broke down.

“The way it happened is simple – we offered an extension that was within reach for us [financially], he evaluated it and declined,” Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti told DAZN.

The Slovakia international signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain and his weekly salary went from €106,923 to €314,615.

He replaced Sergio Ramos at the Parc des Princes and has already forged an impressive centre-back partnership with Marquinhos.

4. Marquinhos – €323,077

Marquinhos has made over 400 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain since joining from Roma in 2013, and he inherited the captain’s armband from Thiago Silva in the summer of 2020.

The Brazil international signed a new five-year contract with the club in May 2023, which took his salary up to €323,077-per-week.

“It is an honour for me,” he said of his new deal. “The club trusts me in difficult times as well as in good times. It’s a very nice gesture on their part. I’m proud, it gives me motivation. It boosts me. I have to give everything on the pitch to honour this jersey.”

The 29-year-old reportedly received offers from Saudi Pro League sides Al Nassr and Al Ittihad in the summer, but he is happy in Paris.

3. Lucas Hernandez – €365,386

Hernandez spent four years at Bayern Munich, winning four Bundesliga titles, a DFB-Pokal, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Club Cup.

The France international looked set to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena, but he performed a U-turn after receiving a lucrative offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

He completed a €45million move to the Ligue 1 side in the summer and signed a five-year contract worth €365,385-per-week.

The left-back is now the third-highest-paid defender in Europe’s top five leagues after Manchester United’s Raphael Varane and Real Madrid’s David Alaba.

2. Ousmane Dembele – €384,615

After bidding farewell to Lionel Messi at the end of the 2022/23 season, Paris Saint-Germain returned to Barcelona and triggered the €50million release clause in Dembele’s contract.

According to The Athletic, Barcelona only got half of the transfer fee and the other €25million went to Dembele and his representatives.

Alongside that payment, the 27-year-old France international will also receive €384,615-per-week from PSG for the next five seasons.

But he’s endured a difficult start to the 2023/24 season and PSG are reportedly willing to let him leave on loan in January.

1. Kylian Mbappe – €1,384,615

Mbappe earns €1.38million-per-week at Paris Saint-Germain, making him the highest-paid player in Europe’s top five leagues.

That still pales in comparison to the €700million-a-year wage that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal were reportedly willing to offer the France international in the summer.

He rejected that offer and also informed PSG that he would not be taking up his option to extend his current deal with the Ligue 1 side beyond 2024.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and TEAMtalk has learned that Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United could all compete for his signature.

According to reports in Spain, Mbappe is seeking a yearly salary of €35million after tax and a signing-on bonus of €100million.

