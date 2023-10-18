The 10 highest paid footballers in the world: Ronaldo, Messi are top two, Mbappe drops down

While they are now in the twilight of their careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Teams in England, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia and America have been offering bumper pay packets to players, who also earn extra from sponsorship and endorsement deals.

Using data from Forbes Magazine, we’ve taken a look at the 10 highest-paid footballers in the world in 2023.

Note: All figures mentioned are before tax and they are written out in US dollars to match Forbes’ exact valuations.

10. Harry Kane – $36m

Kane came through the ranks at Tottenham and became their all-time top goalscorer after netting 280 goals in 435 appearances in all competitions.

But the 30-year-old decided to leave the club in pursuit of silverware and completed a €100million move to Bayern Munich in the summer.

He signed a four-year contract and more than doubled his salary, going from $12million-per-year in north London to $26million-per-year in Munich.

The England international also makes €10million-per-year off the pitch and his commercial activities are largely looked after by HK28 Ltd, which is an in-family business.

9. Kevin De Bruyne – $39m

Since joining Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, De Bruyne has established himself as one of the best players in the world.

He’s won five Premier League titles, five League Cups, two FA Cups, the Community Shield, the Champions League and a host of individual awards.

The Belgium international signed a contract extension at the Etihad in April 2021, taking his pay up to the $35million-per-year mark.

He is represented by Roc Nation Sports, which is owned by American musician Jay-Z, and makes an additional $4million-per-year from various endorsement deals.

8. Sadio Mane – $52m

One of four Saudi Pro League players on this list, Mane spent just one season at Bayern Munich before joining Al-Nassr in the summer.

The 31-year-old Senegal international was already on a very lucrative wage in Germany, but Al-Nassr took it to a whole new level.

He now has a tax-free annual salary of $48million, meaning he stands to earn a whopping $192million if he stays in Saudi Arabia for the full duration of his four-year deal.

The winger makes another $4million-per-year off the pitch and his biggest endorsement deal comes from sportswear giant New Balance.

7. Mohamed Salah – $53m

Mane’s former team-mate, Salah has enjoyed a remarkable career at Liverpool and was rewarded with a new long-term contract worth $35million-per-year.

Off the pitch, he earns $18million-per-year through endorsements from partnerships with the likes of Adidas, Pepsi, Vodafone, Uber and electronics company Oppo.

But the Egypt international would be much higher up this list if Liverpool had accepted a $189million offer from Al Ittihad in the summer.

The Saudi Pro League side were reportedly willing to offer Salah a three-year contract worth a staggering $82million-per-year.

Poetry in motion 🪄@MoSalah's stunning solo effort against Manchester City is the @PremierLeague Goal of the Month 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qiEGKyymd3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 12, 2021

6. Erling Haaland – $58m

Manchester City won the race for Haaland’s signature in 2022 after triggering the $63million release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract.

According to Forbes, City are paying the striker a reported $46million-per-year, making him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

He justified those huge wages by scoring 52 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions during a record-breaking debut season at the Etihad.

The Norway international also earns $12million-per-year off the pitch as he has a lucrative deal with Nike and is the cover star of the EA Sports FC 2024 video game.

5. Karim Benzema – $106m

After enjoying 14 trophy-laden years at Real Madrid, Benzema decided to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the summer.

The reigning Ballon d’Or holder now earns $100million-per-year in the Middle East, but he says there was more behind his decision than money.

“It’s where I want to be because it’s important for me to be in a Muslim country, where I feel people (are) already like me,” he said in June. “It will allow me to have a new life and I can’t wait to live there.”

The 35-year-old earns an additional $6million-per-year through sponsorship deals with the likes of Adidas, Hyundai, Audi and Bwin.

4. Kylian Mbappe – $110m

The highest-paid player in Europe’s top five leagues, Mbappe receives $90million-per-year from Paris Saint-Germain.

He has managed to live up to the billing, scoring 220 goals in 269 appearances in all competitions while winning five Ligue 1 titles and a host of individual awards.

But his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season, and he’s reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The France international, who is partnered with brands including Nike and Hublot, is also earning $20million-per-year from his commercial deals.

3. Neymar – $112m

After being deemed surplus to requirements by Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar joined Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in the summer.

The 31-year-old Brazil international agreed to a four-year stay in the Gulf State, where he will receive a reported $80million in annual wages.

Alongside his Al Hilal pay packet, he also has a huge sponsorship and endorsement portfolio that brings in another $32million-per-year.

2. Lionel Messi – $135m

Alongside Neymar, Messi also left Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but he snubbed an astonishing $400million-per-year offer from Al Hilal.

The Argentina international moved to America instead and joined MLS side Inter Miami, who are paying him $65million-per-year.

“If it had been a matter of money I would have gone to [Saudi] Arabia or elsewhere,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “It seemed like a lot of money to me and the truth is that my decision went another way and not for money.”

The 36-year-old actually makes more money from his sponsorship deals with the likes of Adidas and Pepsi, where he pockets a total of $70million-per-year.

MESSI'S FIRST MLS GOAL IS A STUNNER 🤩 (via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/8uj7I0IUDr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 27, 2023

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – $260m

After finishing below Kylian Mbappe in 2022, Ronaldo has now regained his status as the highest-paid footballer in the world.

He terminated his Manchester United contract and joined Al Nassr on a free transfer in January 2023, becoming the first high-profile player to head to Saudi Arabia.

The 38-year-old put pen to paper a two-and-a-half-year contract worth in the region of $200million-per-year. That works out to an astonishing $16.6million-per-month.

He is also one of the most recognizable faces on the planet and his endorsement deals are currently worth $60million-per-year.

