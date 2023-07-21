The 10 most expensive goalkeeper transfers of all time: Onana to Manchester United, Alisson to Liverpool…

While attackers and midfielders often steal the spotlight, football clubs are no longer afraid to splash the cash on top goalkeepers.

The role of the modern goalkeeper has changed as they are now expected to be experts with their feet as well as their hands.

We’ve taken a look at the 10 most expensive goalkeepers of all time and how they fared after making the big-money move.

Note: we’ve only used the initial transfer fees and haven’t taken into account any potential add-ons.

10. Francesco Toldo – £23.85m

After failing to make the grade at AC Milan, Toldo joined Fiorentina in 1993 and won the Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2000.

Fiorentina reluctantly decided to sell the Italy international in the summer of 2001 as they tried to stave off the threat of bankruptcy.

While Parma had identified him as Gianluigi Buffon’s successor, he vetoed the transfer and joined Inter Milan instead in a £23.85million deal.

The goalkeeper kept 95 clean sheets in 239 appearances for the club but operated as a back-up to Julio Cesar as Inter won five Serie A titles and the Champions League between 2005 and 2010.

9. Aaron Ramsdale – £24m

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal opted to spend an initial £24million on Ramsdale, who had suffered back-to-back relegations from the Premier League with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

But he soon silenced his doubters, replacing Bernd Leno as Arsenal’s No.1 and establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

8. Jordan Pickford – £25m

Despite suffering relegation with Sunderland in 2016/17, Pickford won plenty of plaudits and was shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

He made a swift return to the Premier League and joined Everton in a deal worth an initial £25million, making him the most expensive British goalkeeper of all time.

The England international has more than justified his price tag, winning Everton’s Player of the Season award in 2017/18, 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24.

7= Jasper Cillessen – £31.4m

Despite only making five La Liga appearances during his three years at Barcelona, Cillessen did enough to convince Valencia that he was worth £31.4million in 2019.

The Netherlands international failed to justify that price tag at the Mestalla and was also plagued by a series of injury problems.

After being usurped by Giorgi Mammardashvili in the 2021/22 season, he was then sold to Eredivisie club NEC Nijmegen for just €1million.

7= Thibaut Courtois – £31.4m

After refusing to sign a contract extension at Chelsea, Courtois completed his dream move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

He endured a difficult debut season at the Bernabeu and was dropped by Zinedine Zidane after making a series of mistakes.

But the Belgium international turned things around and rediscovered his best form, helping Madrid win La Liga in 2019/20 and 2021/22.

He also produced a man-of-the-match performance as Madrid edged out Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final and was then awarded the Yashin Trophy.

Current world no. 1 between the sticks, Thibaut Courtois, turns 31 today!! 🎉 Let's run it 🔙 to his phenomenal #UCL winning performance against Liverpool last year… 📽️ pic.twitter.com/Dbq7I0lpMh — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 11, 2023

5. Gianluigi Buffon – £32.6m

Having sold Zinedine Zidane to Real Madrid in the summer of 2001, Juventus splashed the cash and made Buffon the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

The former Italy international proved to be a relative bargain, making 656 appearances in all competitions over the following 17 years while winning nine Serie A titles, Serie B and four Coppa Italias.

He said: “If we go back to my signing at Juve, the amount of money they spent on me had every critic saying the exact same thing: ‘No, you can’t pay that much money for a goalkeeper.’

“And, you know, it’s right that those conversations happen as well. But in the end, I was at Juventus for 17 years. I think that with me, Juve made one of the best pieces of business in their history. If you look at it now, I doubt anyone could disagree with that.”

4. Ederson – £34.7m

Buffon’s 16-year reign as the world’s most expensive goalkeeper came to an end in 2017 when Manchester City signed Ederson from Benfica in a £34.7million deal.

He immediately replaced Claudio Bravo in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI and established himself as one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in the world.

The Brazil international has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, a UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Club Cup.

He also lifted the Champions League trophy in 2022/23 after producing a brilliant performance against Inter Milan in the final.

WHAT A SAVE FROM EDERSON!! 🤩 Has that moment just won them the Champions League…? 👀#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/NW3wYwYoaD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 10, 2023

3. Andre Onana – £43.8m

Despite being on the losing side in the 2022/23 Champions League final, Onana won a lot of plaudits for his performance against Manchester City.

He then joined Manchester United in a deal worth an initial £43.8million and was tasked with filling the void created by David de Gea’s departure.

But the Cameroon international endured a difficult start to his United career and made a string of high-profile errors as the club crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage.

He started to rediscover his best form in the second half of the 2023/24 season and helped United beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

“Yeah, it was really hard [to start off with] but it’s the first time I faced such a situation,” he said. “Now I know the league, I know the people, I know the country, I know Manchester. When I look back now, I’m just smiling because it was a big lesson for me.”

2. Alisson Becker – £56m

After Loris Karius’ nightmare in the 2018 Champions League final, Liverpool brought Alisson to Anfield in a deal worth an initial £56million.

The Brazil international has proved a transformative signing for the Reds, helping them win the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, an EFL Cup and the FIFA World Club Cup.

He’s also picked up a host of individual accolades, including the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award, the Yashin Trophy and two Golden Gloves.

“If I knew Alisson was this good I would have paid double,” former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp later admitted.

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga – £71.6m

After selling Courtois and missing out on Alisson in the summer of 2018, Chelsea triggered the £71.6million release clause in Kepa’s Athletic Bilbao contract.

He made a series of mistakes during his first two years at Stamford Bridge and notably had a high-profile row with then-manager Maurizio Sarri during the 2019 League Cup final.

The Spain international lost his place in the team after Chelsea signed Edouard Mendy in a £22million deal in the summer of 2020.

He spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Real Madrid and has now been linked with a permanent move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

