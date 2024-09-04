The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers in the summer 2024 window, featuring three Man Utd signings

Matthijs de Ligt, Dominic Solanke and Pedro Neto all completed big-money transfers in the summer

A number of Premier League clubs continued to splash the cash in the summer transfer window and made some big-money signings.

The top-flight clubs made over 100 first-team signings before the transfer deadline and 10 of those players cost £38.6million or more.

We’ve taken a look at the most expensive deals that were completed by Premier League clubs in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Note: we’ve only used the initial transfer fees and haven’t taken into account any potential add-ons.

10. Matthijs de Ligt – £38.6m

One of three Manchester United players on this list, De Ligt was signed from Bayern Munich in a deal worth an initial £38.6million and another £4.3million in potential add-ons.

The move sees the centre-back reunite with manager Erik ten Hag after the pair helped Ajax win the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup in 2018/19.

“As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity for a new challenge at such an historic club,” he said after signing a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

“In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out, and the role they saw for me in it.

“Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career, so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again.”

9= Georginio Rutter – £40m

Brighton backed manager Fabian Hurzeler in the transfer market and they were the second-biggest spending team in the world in the summer of 2024.

The Seagulls spent a total of £195million on eight players and the most expensive of those was the signing of Rutter from Leeds United.

They made unsuccessful bids of £29million and £35million before deciding to trigger the £40million release clause in his contract.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year contract with Brighton and overtook fellow summer arrival Yankuba Minteh to become their club-record signing.

Welcome to the Albion, Georginio! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/tZ2LamkVPV — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 19, 2024

9= Archie Gray – £40m

Alongside Rutter, Gray also had a £40million release clause in his Leeds United contract.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at Elland Road in 2023/24 and won the Championship Young Player of the Year award.

Brentford were the first club to trigger his release clause in the summer but Tottenham hijacked the deal and brought him to north London.

The versatile midfielder is now the second-most expensive English teenager in history after Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

9= Max Kilman – £40m

Having worked with Kilman at Wolves, Julen Lopetegui identified the centre-back as his top transfer target after taking over at West Ham United.

The Hammers made an unsuccessful opening bid of £25million before submitting a player-plus-cash offer, which was also rejected.

Wolves were initially holding out for £45million for the 27-year-old but they ultimately accepted a £40million bid from West Ham.

The deal represents an extraordinary profit for Wolves, who bought Kilman from Maidenhead United in a £40,000 deal in 2018.

Kilman strides into midfield and sets up Bowen for his first goal of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UocgfSGFjx — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 24, 2024

6. Joao Felix – £42m

Felix initially played for Chelsea during a six-month loan spell in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign but spent last season on loan at Barcelona.

The Blues paid Atletico Madrid an initial £42million and another £4.3million in potential add-ons to bring the Portugal international back to Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal.

“It’s a chance for me to find a home,” he said. “After two loans, Chelsea and Barca, I needed to stay permanently in one place. There is no better place for me to be than Chelsea. I see a perfect place to shine.

“It was a little bit of a lot of things that made me want to come back: the project, the club, the league, the fans, the time I spent here that I loved. I felt really good when I was here, despite the results we had. I’m really happy to be back.”

5. Manuel Ugarte – £42.3m

Casemiro’s poor form in the 2023/24 season prompted Manchester United to pursue a new defensive midfielder in the summer and Ugarte emerged as a prime target.

The Uruguay international struggled during his solitary season at Paris Saint-Germain, but he was named in the team of the tournament in the 2024 Copa America.

United were reluctant to meet PSG’s initial asking price of a £50.8million fixed fee and talks also took place regarding a season-long loan deal.

Both clubs eventually agreed to a compromise in the final week of the window, which saw United pay an initial £42.3million and another £8.5million in potential add-ons.

4. Amadou Onana – £50m

After selling Douglas Luiz to Juventus in a £42.35million deal, Aston Villa identified Onana as the perfect replacement for the Brazil international.

Villa forked out a club-record fee of £50million to sign the Belgium international from Everton, and he has scored two goals in his first three appearances for the club.

“I immediately wanted to show the club: you got me for a lot of money, and I am worth it,” the midfielder said.

“I think I’m worth £50million. I just believe very much in my qualities and in what I can bring to this team. In my mind, that amount is not a problem.”

Amadou Onana = Certified baller 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Z7TyQUdVEc — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 17, 2024

3. Pedro Neto – £51.4m

After Michael Olise joined Bayern Munich and Nico Williams decided to stay at Athletic Bilbao, Chelsea switched their attention to Neto.

They fought off competition from Tottenham and Manchester City to sign the Portugal international from Wolves in a £51.4million deal, although that fee could rise to £54million with add-ons.

The transfer is a club-record sale for Wolves, eclipsing the £47million they received from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal for Ruben Neves.

But the 24-year-old came back to haunt his old employers by assisting fellow new signing Joao Felix for Chelsea’s final goal in their 6-2 win at Molineux.

Pedro Neto puts it on a plate for Joao Felix. 🍽🇵🇹#CFC | #WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/WEoZbUjWKe — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 26, 2024

2. Leny Yoro – £52.1m

A Lille academy graduate, Yoro was nominated for the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award in 2023/24 and was also named in the Team of the Season.

His impressive performances in France attracted interest from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Liverpool.

United won the race for his signature after paying Lille an initial £52.1million and another £6.7million in performance-related bonuses.

The 18-year-old centre-back is now the sixth-most expensive teenager of all time, but he will miss the start of the 2024/25 campaign after picking up a foot injury in pre-season.

1. Dominic Solanke – £55m

Solanke established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League after scoring 19 goals in 38 league appearances for Bournemouth in the 2023/24 season.

The 26-year-old became Tottenham’s preferred candidate to replace record-goalscorer Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023.

Spurs paid Bournemouth an initial £55million and the fee could rise to £65million with add-ons, which would make him the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

He was also the second-most expensive signing in the world in 2024, with his initial fee being just shy of the £64.4million that Atletico Madrid paid Manchester City for Julian Alvarez.

