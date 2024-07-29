Max Kilman, Leny Yoro and Archie Gray have all completed big-money transfers this summer

The summer transfer window is now in full swing and clubs are looking to improve their squads ahead of the 2024/25 season.

While some clubs are operating within a relatively small budget this summer, the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich have still been able to complete big-money deals.

We’ve taken a look at the 10 most expensive deals that have been completed in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Note: we’ve only used the initial transfer fees and haven’t taken into account any potential add-ons.

10. Joshua Zirkzee – £36.54m

Zirkzee helped Bologna secure Champions League qualification in 2023/24 and also picked up the Serie A Young Player of the Season award.

The Netherlands international agreed personal terms with AC Milan before Manchester United swooped in to hijack the deal.

While his Bologna contract included a £33.6million release clause, United negotiated a slightly increased price in order to pay the fee over a three-year period.

“Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United,” the striker said.

“I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies.”

9. Ian Maatsen – £37.5m

Aston Villa will be playing Champions League football in 2024/25 and Unai Emery has been strengthening his squad in the transfer window.

They have two players on this list and the first is Maatsen, who moved to Villa Park from Chelsea in a deal worth £37.5million.

The left-back spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Borussia Dortmund and helped the Bundesliga side reach the Champions League final.

8= Archie Gray – £40m

A Leeds United academy graduate, Gray enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season in 2023/24 and won the Championship Young Player of the Year award.

His contract at Elland Road included a £40million release clause, which became active after Leeds failed to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Tottenham fought off competition from Brentford to sign the 18-year-old, who has now become the most expensive player to ever move directly from the Championship to the Premier League.

8= Max Kilman – £40m

Having worked with Kilman at Wolves, Julen Lopetegui identified the centre-back as a top transfer target after taking over at West Ham United.

The Hammers made an unsuccessful opening bid of £25million but secured his signature by returning with a £40million offer.

The deal represents an extraordinary profit for Wolves, who bought the centre-back from Maidenhead United in a £40,000 deal in 2018. The National League side are also due to receive £4million due to a sell-on clause.

“It’s bittersweet for me, having brought Max in, but it feels like a deal which works for everybody,” Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said.

“We’re getting a good fee and unbelievable return on investment, West Ham are getting a homegrown left-sided centre-back and it’s a good story for Maidenhead.”

6. Joao Palhinha – £42.3m

Palhinha looked set to join Bayern Munich from Fulham in the summer of 2023, only for the transfer to break down on deadline day.

After he enjoyed another impressive season in the Premier League in 2023/24, Bayern manager Vincent Kompany reignited the club’s interest in the Portugal international.

Fulham rejected two bids from the Bundesliga side before accepting their third offer, which is worth an initial £42.3million and another £4.2million in potential add-ons.

5. Douglas Luiz – £42.35m

Despite qualifying for the Champions League, Aston Villa still needed to sell players this summer to comply with profit and sustainability (PSR) rules.

They reluctantly agreed to cash in on Luiz, selling him to Juventus in a deal worth an initial £42.35million and another £1.26million in potential add-ons.

The Brazil international signed a five-year contract with the Serie A side, while Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea both moved in the opposite direction in a separate deal.

4. Michael Olise – £45m

Olise’s brilliant performances for Crystal Palace attracted interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich.

Bayern won the race for his signature after agreeing to pay Palace an initial £45million and another £5million in potential add-ons.

“The talks with FC Bayern were very positive and I’m very happy to now be playing for such a big club,” the 22-year-old said.

“It’s a great challenge and that’s exactly what I was looking for. I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years.”

3. Amadou Onana – £50m

After selling Douglas Luiz to Juventus, Aston Villa identified Onana as the perfect replacement for the Brazil international.

The 22-year-old has spent the last two seasons at Everton, establishing himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League.

Villa spent £50million to prize the Belgium international away from Goodison Park, making him the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

2. Moussa Diaby – £50.4m

Diaby previously held the title of Aston Villa’s most expensive signing, having joined the club last summer in a deal worth an initial £43million.

He had an underwhelming debut season in the Premier League and has now become the latest high-profile player to move to the Saudi Pro League.

Villa turned a profit on the France international by selling him to Al-Ittihad for a fee of £50.4million, and he has signed a £250,000-per-week contract with the Saudi Arabian side.

1. Leny Yoro – £52.1m

After making two unsuccessful bids for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, Manchester United switched their attention to Yoro.

The centre-back – who was entering the final year of his Lille contract – was also linked with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain but United outbid their competitors.

They agreed to pay Lille an initial £52.1million and another £6.7million in bonuses for the 18-year-old, making him the sixth most expensive teenager of all time.

“Leny is one of the most exciting young defenders in world football; he possesses every attribute needed to develop into a top-class centre-back,” United sporting director Dan Ashworth said.

“Having had such an excellent start to his career, we are excited to support him in reaching his immense potential here at Manchester United.”

