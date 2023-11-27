The 10 most valuable English players: Jude Bellingham leads the way, Kane and Rashford follow behind

The current crop of England players are among some of the most talented and valuable footballers in the world.

After finishing as runner-up to Italy at Euro 2020, England are widely regarded as one of the favourites to win Euro 2024 in Germany.

Manager Gareth Southgate has a plethora of quality players at his disposal and will have some tough decisions to make next summer.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the 10 most valuable English players.

10. Mason Mount – €60m

Mount came through the ranks at Chelsea and became a key figure at Stamford Bridge, winning their Player of the Year award in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

The 24-year-old decided to pursue a new challenge in the summer and completed a €64.2million move to Manchester United.

But he has been unable to nail down a regular starting role in Erik ten Hag’s midfield and is yet to score a goal for his new side.

The midfielder has not played for England since their World Cup quarter-final defeat to France in December 2022 and could miss out on Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024.

9. Trent Alexander-Arnold – €65m

Since making his senior debut for Liverpool in 2016, Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world.

The 25-year-old – who is renowned for his immense crossing ability and attacking talent – has already registered 73 assists for his boyhood club.

He has also helped the Reds win the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Club Cup.

At international level, Alexander-Arnold is yet to usurp Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier at right-back but has been utilised in a midfield role in recent months.

8. James Maddison – €70m

Despite winning just five senior caps for his country, Maddison is still regarded as one of England’s most valuable players.

He left Leicester City following their relegation at the end of the 2022/23 season and joined Tottenham Hotspir in a €46.3million deal.

The 27-year-old midfielder hit the ground running in north London, registering three goals and five assists in his first 12 appearances for the club.

“He’s that creative force for us,” Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said. “He works hard, he wins the ball back, presses. And I think there’s more to come.”

7= Marcus Rashford – €75m

A Manchester United academy graduate, Rashford made his senior debut in February 2016 and has developed into one of the best players in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old enjoyed his best-ever individual campaign in 2022/23, registering 30 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

He was also England’s joint-top goalscorer at the 2022 World Cup after scoring against Iran and netting a brace against Wales.

The winger has endured a difficult start to the 2023/24 season but still has a market value of €75million, making him the most valuable player at Old Trafford.

7= Jack Grealish – €75m

Despite being born in Birmingham, Grealish initially played for the Republic of Ireland at youth level and won the Under-21 Player of the Year award in 2015.

But the winger turned down a senior call-up from the Boys in Green before declaring for the country of his birth in September 2015.

He joined Manchester City in a €117.5million deal in the summer of 2021 and became the most expensive English player of all time.

The 28-year-old initially struggled to justify that price tag but rediscovered his best form in 2022/23 and was an integral part of City’s treble-winning side.

5. Declan Rice – €100m

Like Grealish, Rice also played for the Republic of Ireland at youth level and even featured in three friendlies for their senior team.

In February 2019, he controversially switched his international allegiance to England and has since become one of the first names on Southgate’s teamsheet.

At club level, the 24-year-old starred for West Ham United before joining Arsenal in the summer in a deal worth an initial €116.6million.

Rice has seamlessly slotted into Mikel Arteta’s system, and he is currently the joint-most valuable defensive midfielder in the world.

4= Phil Foden – €110m

Foden shot to prominence in 2017 after helping England win the Under-17 World Cup and picking up the Player of the Tournament award.

He has since made over 200 appearances for Manchester City, winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

While the 23-year-old is yet to cement his place in Southgate’s starting Xl, he is arguably the most technically gifted footballer in England.

“We are very happy with Phil,” Southgate said. “He’s played in the Euros, came on in the semi-final of the Euros and had a big impact, he’s played in World Cups for us, he’s only 23 years old, he’s got amazing experiences. He is still progressing and learning but he is a super player for us to have.”

4= Harry Kane – €110m

Kane ended his 13-year association with Tottenham over the summer and joined Bayern Munich in a deal worth an initial €100million.

The striker has enjoyed a sensational start to life in Bavaria and is currently the top scorer in Europe’s top five leagues in 2023/24.

He has also been prolific at international level and recently overtook Wayne Rooney to become England’s all-time record goalscorer.

The 30-year-old is currently the third most valuable striker in the world after Norway’s Erling Haaland and Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen.

2. Bukayo Saka – €120m

Since breaking into the Arsenal first team in 2018, Saka has blossomed into one of the most dangerous wingers in the world.

The 22-year-old is currently valued at €120million, although it is likely to take a lot more than that to prise him away from the Emirates.

He won Arsenal’s Player of the Year award in 2020/21 and 2021/22 before picking up the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2022/23.

The forward has replicated that form on the international stage, winning the England Men’s Player of the Year award in both 2021/22 and 2022/23.

1. Jude Bellingham – €150m

Bellingham joined Real Madrid in the summer in a deal that could ultimately cost €133.9million, which would make him the most expensive English player in history.

The 20-year-old midfielder has made an immediate impact at the Bernabeu, while also establishing himself as one of England’s key players.

“His mentality is incredible,” Southgate said. “For someone of his age to show such maturity and intelligence is unbelievable. We are lucky to have him.

“He’s been the catalyst – the way he carries himself and plays on the field shows that and he’s had that since he walked through the door.”

