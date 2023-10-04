The 10 most valuable Under-21 players in the world, featuring Jude Bellingham and new Chelsea signing

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea players are among the most highly-valued youngsters in world football.

Football clubs are desperate to have the next upcoming stars at their disposal and have invested a lot of money on their own academies.

But they often look elsewhere and dip into the transfer market to sign talented under-21 players from other clubs.

Using data from transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the 10 most valuable players who are currently aged 21 or under.

10. Alejandro Balde – €50m

One of three Barcelona players on this list, Balde came through the ranks at La Masia and has now established himself as Xavi’s first-choice left-back.

The 19-year-old won his first La Liga title in the 2022/23 season, forming part of a defence that conceded just 20 league goals.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City enquired about Balde earlier this year but Barcelona rejected their advances.

The Spain international has now extended his contract with the club until 2028 and the new deal includes a €1billion release clause.

9. Nuno Mendes – €65m

Mendes enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at Sporting CP in 2020/21, helping them win their first league title since 2001/02.

The left-back then joined Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan deal and the move was later made permanent for €40million.

He justified that price tag by winning the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award in 2022/23, which has previously been given to the likes of Thierry Henry, Franck Ribery, Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe.

8= Josko Gvardiol – €75m

Gvardiol arrived at RB Leipzig in 2021 and established himself as a key figure for a team that won back-to-back DFB-Pokals.

The centre-back also starred at the 2022 World Cup, helping Croatia secure a third-place finish at the tournament.

He completed a €90million move to Manchester City in the summer transfer window, making him the second-most expensive defender of all time.

“His physical condition is really, really good and his build-up with his left foot is also really, really good,” Pep Guardiola said.

“He is 21 years old so when you buy, of course, it’s a lot of money, but when you are 21 years old, it is not a problem. He will be with us for the future and that’s what we think.”

8= Moises Caicedo – €75m

Caicedo was a relatively unknown 19-year-old when he joined Brighton from Independiente del Valle in a £4.5million deal in February 2021.

But the Ecuador international went from strength to strength on the south coast and developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

He attracted interest from Arsenal and Liverpool before joining Chelsea, who agreed to pay Brighton an initial £100million and another £15million in potential add-ons.

The 21-year-old signed a mammoth eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

6= Florian Wirtz – €85m

Wirtz became Bayer Leverkusen’s youngest-ever player in May 2020 when he made his senior debut just 15 days after his 17th birthday.

The attacking midfielder filled the void left by Kai Havertz’s departure and is widely regarded as one of the most talented players in Germany.

While a cruciate ligament injury halted his development and kept him out of the 2022 World Cup, he returned to full fitness in January and is now thriving under Xabi Alonso’s tutelage.

His impressive form has caught the attention of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, who are reportedly willing to meet Bayer Leverkusen’s €100million asking price.

6= Eduardo Camavinga – €85m

Despite only being 20 years old, Camavinga already has a trophy cabinet that most players would envy.

He joined Real Madrid from Rennes in 2021 and has since won La Liga, the Champions League, a Copa del Rey, a Supercopa de Espana, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

The midfielder is regarded as the long-term successor for Luka Modric and Madrid are reportedly ready to hand him a new contract.

“He’s a player with extraordinary quality in all aspects: physical, technical and tactically, where he’s improving,” Carlo Ancelotti said.

“He can play in any position on the pitch. He could play as a central midfielder and in the number 10 role. He’s a special player with great attributes.”

4. Gavi – €90m

The most recent winner of the prestigious Golden Boy award, Gavi came through the ranks at Barcelona and made his senior debut in 2021.

He played a key role in their La Liga title win in 2022/23 and has earned comparisons to his current boss and near-namesake Xavi.

The 19-year-old Spain international recently became the youngest player to reach 100 first-team appearances for Barcelona, beating Bojan Krkic’s record.

He remains contracted at Camp Nou until 2026 and will be a mainstay of Barcelona’s midfield for many more years to come.

3. Pedri – €100m

After lighting up Spain’s second division with Las Palmas, Pedri joined Barcelona for just €5million in the summer of 2020.

He won the Golden Boy award and the Kopa Trophy in 2021 and his stock has continued to rise over the last two years.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who has been compared to Andres Iniesta, is one of the first names on the Barcelona team sheet and has already represented Spain in two major tournaments.

Alongside Balde and Gavi, Pedri also has a €1billion release clause in his Barcelona contract.

2. Jamal Musiala – €110m

Musiala initially played for Chelsea’s academy before completing a €200,000 move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019.

He made his first-team debut at the age of 17 in 2020 and has since blossomed into one of the best young playmakers in the world.

The Germany international was also Bayern’s standout performer in 2022/23, winning their Player of the Season and Goal of the Season awards.

“He can be the (Lionel) Messi of the future,” former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus said. “He is excellent. I have loved him for the last two years; I love his style of football and his personality.”

1. Jude Bellingham – €120m

There was only ever going to be one winner.

Bellingham starred for Borussia Dortmund and England in 2022/23 and looks set to win this year’s Golden Boy award.

Real Madrid won the race for his signature in the summer after agreeing to pay Dortmund an initial €103million and another €30.9million in potential add-ons.

The midfielder has enjoyed a sensational start to his Madrid career, registering seven goals and two assists in his first eight appearances.

