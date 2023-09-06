Eden Hazard at Chelsea, David de Gea at Manchester United and Jesse Lingard at West Ham. TEAMtalk montage.

The 2023 summer transfer window has now shut and if clubs in Europe’s top leagues are going to add players to their squad, they’ll now have to look at free agents.

Free agents can be signed outside the restrictions of the transfer window and a few of them have experience at the highest level.

We’ve taken a look at 10 of the best former Premier League players that are currently available on a free transfer.

Note: we’ve only included players with at least 15 appearances in the English top-flight.

David de Gea

De Gea is the reigning Golden Glove holder, having kept 17 clean sheets in 38 Premier League appearances for Manchester United in 2022/23.

But Erik ten Hag decided against extending the goalkeeper’s contract at the end of last season, bringing his 12-year stint at Old Trafford to an end.

The Spain international has since been linked with Saudi Pro League sides Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq but reports suggest that he is not keen on a switch to the Gulf state due to family reasons.

Inter Miami – who are co-owned by United legend David Beckham – have reportedly offered him the chance to play in America with Lionel Messi.

The 33-year-old has also been linked with clubs in his native Spain, including Real Betis, Valencia and second-tier side Eldense.

He’s yet to make a decision and The Guardian claim that he could retire if he doesn’t receive an offer to become the first-choice goalkeeper at a major club.

Mamadou Sakho

Shkodran Mustafi

Jerome Boateng

Boateng had a brief spell at Manchester City in 2010/11 before enjoying 10 trophy-laden years at Bayern Munich, winning nine Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues, five DFB-Pokals, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA World Club Cups.

The former Germany international, who won 76 caps for his country, was also a key part of the 2014 World Cup-winning side.

He recently spent the last two seasons at Lyon but wasn’t offered a new contract by the Ligue 1 side at the end of 2022/23.

While the 35-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future, it’s safe to assume he won’t be returning to the Premier League.

Yann M’Vila

M’Vila spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Sunderland and established himself as a fans’ favourite at the Stadium of Light.

The 33-year-old midfielder left Olympiacos at the end of the 2022/23 season and has been linked with Marseille and Fulham and is also considering a move to Saudi Arabia.

“I am approached by certain clubs in the Gulf, I have no particular preference,” he said in an interview with GOAL.

“I said that I wanted a challenge but there is also one in these countries, we see it with Cristiano Ronaldo or other players like Talisca or Vincent Aboubakar. I am open and attentive to each proposal.”

Josh Onomah

Matty Longstaff

Jesse Lingard

The second former Manchester United player on this list, Lingard made 232 appearances for his boyhood club and helped them win the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

He joined Nottingham Forest on a one-year contract in the summer of 2022 but failed to impress during his short stay at the City Ground.

The 30-year-old has been training with West Ham United in recent weeks, building up his fitness whilst eyeing up a short-term deal with David Moyes’ side.

But Wolves and an unnamed pair of clubs in Saudi Arabia are also showing interest in the England international.

Anwar El Ghazi

El Ghazi helped Aston Villa win promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19, scoring in their Championship Play-off final victory over Derby County.

He then registered 15 goals and five assists for Villa in the top-flight and also had a brief loan spell at Everton in 2021/22.

The 28-year-old joined PSV Eindhoven in 2022 and netted nine goals in 33 appearances for the club before his contract was terminated by mutual consent earlier this month.

According to Fabrizio Romano, he has been approached by a Premier League club and there is also interest from Saudi Arabia.

Hatem Ben Arfa

Other honourable mentions: Phil Jones, Danny Rose, Ryan Bertrand, Steven Caulker, Helder Costa, Tariqe Fosu, Jese, Jose Izquierdo, Jozy Altidore, Connor Wickham.

