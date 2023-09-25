Mbappe, Rabiot and the best players who are out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season

Adrien Rabiot at Juventus, Kylian Mbappe at PSG and Alvaro Morata at Atletico Madrid. TEAMtalk montage.

Free transfers are becoming increasingly common and some of the biggest names in football have entered the final year of their contracts.

Clubs must now decide whether to give the player a new contract, sell them in the January transfer window or risk letting them walk away for nothing in the summer of 2024.

We’ve taken a look at 10 of the best players who will be out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Note: We’ve left out any players who are very close to signing a new deal, including Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain in a £166million deal in 2018, but they could now lose their star asset on a free transfer.

He was excluded from their pre-season tour of Asia and placed on the transfer list after refusing to sign an extension to his contract, which expires next summer.

While PSG accepted a world-record £258million bid from Al Hilal in the summer, the France international refused to join the Saudi Pro League side.

After holding constructive talks with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, he was eventually reintegrated into their first-team squad.

The 24-year-old has reportedly agreed to waive an £69million loyalty bonus, but he is still insisting that he won’t sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

According to L’Equipe, PSG believe that Mbappe has already decided to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Alvaro Morata

Morata netted 15 goals in all competitions for Atletico Madrid in 2022/23 and has enjoyed an impressive start to the current campaign, scoring five goals in six appearances.

But he currently earns around €188,000-a-week and Marca claim that contract talks have stalled as Atletico want him to sign a new deal on reduced terms.

His agents have reportedly met with Roma director Tiago Pinto to discuss a possible switch, and he would be open to a reunion with manager Jose Mourinho.

The 30-year-old Spain international has also been linked with a move to Juventus, who are looking to sign him for a third time.

Mehdi Taremi

One of the best players outside of Europe’s top five leagues, Taremi joined Primeira Liga side Porto in a £4.25million deal in 2020.

He has since scored 82 goals in 154 appearances in all competitions, including the 2020/21 Champions League goal of the season.

The Iran international, who also netted two goals against England at the 2022 World Cup, was heavily linked with both AC Milan and Tottenham in the summer but a move failed to materialise.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Milan could reignite their interest in the striker in January and offer him a pre-contract agreement.

The 2020-21 UEFA goal of the season:

Nico Williams

The younger brother of Inaki Williams, Nico also came through the ranks at Athletic Bilbao and has established himself as one of the best young attacking prospects in the world.

He can operate on either flank and has made an impressive start to the 2023/24 season, registering four assists in four La Liga appearances.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona have been in contact with the Spain international’s agent to discuss the possibility of signing him in 2024.

A number of Premier League sides have also been credited with interest in Williams, including Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Liverpool.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the season, but Bilbao are still hoping that the 21-year-old signs a new deal with his boyhood club.

“Nico, like his family, Inaki, his mother, are very happy in Bilbao,” club president Jon Uriarte told Marca. “They love Athletic. They love our project. We are working hard on both sides so that he can stay.”

Toni Kroos

Kroos is now in his 10th season with Real Madrid and has enjoyed a trophy-laden career in the Spanish capital, winning three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

But he’s been consigned to a substitute role in recent weeks as Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga have starred in midfield.

The 33-year-old has previously said he’ll retire at Madrid, but his contract expires next year and Relevo claim that he’s unhappy with his current role at the club.

Youssouf Fofana

Since joining Monaco from Strasbourg in January 2020, Fofana has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1.

The France international was also a part of Didier Deschamps’ World Cup squad, featuring in six of their seven matches in Qatar.

He rejected a move to Nottingham Forest in the summer while Manchester United and Inter Milan both made unsuccessful loan offers.

Juventus have reportedly identified the 24-year-old as a potential transfer target, although Monaco have an option to extend his contract by another year.

Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot turned down a free transfer exit from Juventus at the end of the 2022/23 season and put pen to paper on a new contract.

But the France international didn’t commit his long-term future to the Serie A side as he only signed a one-year extension.

Manchester United have a long-standing interest in the 28-year-old midfielder, who has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

“I have always said that I’d like to play in England in my career,” he previously admitted. “I still have that desire. I’d like to evolve in the Premier League.”

Piotr Zielinski

Zielinski has made over 300 appearances for Napoli and played an integral role in their historic Serie A title win in 2022/23.

However, the midfielder is one of their highest earners and Il Mattino claim that he will only be offered a new contract if he accepts a pay cut.

He rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli in the summer transfer window and is yet to sign a new deal with Napoli.

According to reports in Spain, the 29-year-old Poland international is hoping to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka looked set for the exit door at Manchester United after playing a bit-part role in the opening months of the 2022/23 season.

But the 25-year-old has rediscovered his best form in recent months, establishing himself as Erik ten Hag’s first-choice right-back.

While his contract is due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season, United can extend it by another year and have also opened talks over a new long-term deal.

Presnel Kimpembe

Kimpembe came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain and has spent the entirety of his senior career with the club, making over 200 appearances.

But he changed his agent in the summer and L’Equipe claim he wants to undergo a spell abroad before the end of his career.

The 28-year-old centre-back – who is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury – has previously been linked with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

Honourable mentions: Alex Meret, Ian Maatsen, Victor Lindelof, Jorginho, Guido Rodriquez, Koke, Thiago, Kelechi Iheanacho, Anthony Martial.

