‘The boy wanted Chelsea!’ – Agent of Moises Caicedo reveals why £111m Liverpool deal collapsed

The representatives of Moises Caicedo have opened up about his record-breaking move to Chelsea for the first time since the transfer window closed.

The Blues paid a reported £115m to sign the Ecuador international from Brighton – a new British transfer record – after months of speculation.

Liverpool had agreed terms with Brighton, only for the midfielder to snub a switch to Anfield in favour of a move to Chelsea in a dramatic late twist.

Caicedo has endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder has made three Premier League appearances for the Blues so far but is currently sidelined with an injury that he picked up during the international break. It’s not serious, but at this stage, it is unclear whether he will be fit to face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Chelsea, as a whole, have struggled this season – picking up just five points in five games – so the return of Caicedo can’t come soon enough for Mauricio Pochettino.

Details of Caicedo move to Chelsea revealed

Andrea Pellegatti, an agent from Epic Sports, has revealed the precise details of Chelsea’s deal to sign Caicedo and how the London club beat Liverpool to his signature.

Pellegatti was asked the exact figure paid for the Brighton ace.

“£116million, equivalent to €133million,” he said.

Asked to explain the transfer, he continued: “The amount paid is no accident. It was finalised in the last few hours, but the boy only wanted Chelsea, who had started to express their interest in a consistent manner since January.”

As mentioned, Liverpool had agreed a deal with Brighton to the tune of £111m for Caicedo, before Chelsea made a higher offer in an auction-style sale.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has previously described the move as the ‘craziest saga’ of the summer transfer window.

“Caicedo… was probably the craziest saga of the summer, though there were a lot to choose from. He was almost a Liverpool player for maybe 12 hours, as everything was agreed with Brighton.

“It was done, they were preparing documents and waiting for the player to travel for medical tests and complete what would have been a club-record signing for Liverpool. It was really close, but then Caicedo decided in a strong way and sent a clear message that he preferred to go to Chelsea.

“It was a big surprise because Liverpool were expecting Caicedo to join, and Jurgen Klopp even mentioned the deal being close in a press conference. So to see something like that is unusual in the transfer market and it was not easy to report on for those 48 hours.”

Caicedo will hope to get back to full fitness soon, and that he can live up to his eye-watering transfer fee at Stamford Bridge.

