‘The buck stops with him’ – Ten Hag on the brink after Bournemouth destroy Man Utd at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is facing intense criticism after his team were thrashed 3-0 by Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Pressure has been mounting on the Dutch coach for some time anyway, but the sack talk is bound to ramp up after this terrible performance.

This is the first time Bournemouth have beaten Man Utd at Old Trafford in their entire history and they certainly deserved it.

As for the Red Devils, the damaging result means they have had 11 defeats in the 23 games they’ve played this season in all competitions.

It also means they have lost 47.8% of games played this season – a truly shocking stat that shows how poor Ten Hag’s side have been this season.

Man Utd now find themselves in sixth place in the table – but seventh-placed Newcastle trail them by just one point and have a game in hand.

Tim Sherwood said shortly after the game that he “cannot see Man Utd getting into the top four with a performance like that.”

Indeed, it is clear that drastic changes are needed if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Kris Boyd rips into Ten Hag

Kris Boyd was speaking with Sherwood on Sky Sports News, and claimed that Man Utd ‘haven’t got an identity.’

“They haven’t got an identity, it’s true. It’s been that bad,” Boyd said.

“There’s been glimpses where you think ‘yeah there’s some decent things there,’ but Tim’s right.

“I think the table’s false, Man Utd have picked up points but it has been against a lot of the bottom half teams.

“I don’t care how bad the team are doing though – Man Utd cannot lose 3-0 at home to Bournemouth.

“No disrespect to Bournemouth, it just cannot happen, but it has. The buck stops with the manager [Ten Hag], because they are miles off where they should be.

“There’s been a lot of money spent at Man Utd and they’ve regressed. When your spending that type of money you need to improve and that’s definitely not happened.”

Sutton: Man Utd were ‘schooled’ by Bournemouth

Chris Sutton was equally critical in his assessment of the Red Devil’s performance, saying that Bournemouth keeper Neto ‘had the afternoon off.’

“This is Manchester United in their own backyard being schooled, with respect, by Bournemouth.

“Bournemouth are on a good run but quite frankly it’s not been good enough in any way shape or form. It’s not a Manchester United team who have peppered Neto’s goal.

“Neto has had an afternoon off essentially. Bournemouth have looked the better organised, more athletic, more energy.

“They’ve carried a threat not good enough from Manchester United and Erik ten Hag this afternoon.”

Various reports have claimed that Ten Hag could be relieved of his duties when Sir Jim Ratcliffe secures a minority stake in Man Utd, which is expected to happen in the coming days.

Many thought that he would get until they play against Bayern Munich to see if the Red Devils can qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.

Given Man Utd’s shocking showing against the Cherries, however, Ratcliffe could opt to sack him in the very near future.

