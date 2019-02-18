The Clasico clock is ticking for Real Madrid boss Lopetegui

It’s the biggest game in the fixture list for La Liga, and it could also be the point of no return for Real Madrid manager, Julen Lopetegui, who faces the axe if his team fails to secure victory in El Clasico against Barcelona.

Aside from the frustrating UEFA Super Cup defeat against city rivals, Atletico Madrid, the start to the 2018-19 campaign in La Liga had been positive for Real Madrid, with five wins and one draw from their opening six matches. Their last league triumph came with a narrow 1-0 victory at home against Espanyol at the end of September.

However, a crushing 3-0 defeat away at Sevilla exposed harsh realities which have only been underlined since. According to the Guardian’s La Liga expert Sid Lowe in his column, former Spain head coach Lopetegui always seemed doomed from the start, after taking on an opportunity he couldn’t resist.

That Real Madrid are lacking the goals Cristiano Ronaldo used to score with aplomb, is also very much evident. Since Marco Asensio netted the winner against Espanyol, the team set an unwanted club record: 465 minutes without scoring. Marcelo’s finish in the recent encounter with Levante ended the drought, but the dismal run of results continues, with four league defeats and a draw.

Of course, the Spanish media is rife with speculation that it’s now a case of when Lopetegui will be sacked, rather than if, and even a positive outcome against Barcelona in El Clasico might not be enough to delay the inevitable. Madrid-based outlet Marca reports that Real Madrid supremo Florentino Perez has already made up his mind. One more defeat or any kind of setback is all it will take.

Interestingly and at another of the Madrid sports outlet, an editorial at AS suggests that Lopetegui should only shoulder part of the blame for the recent crisis at Real Madrid. In a recent poll amongst fans published by the sports newspaper, more than 80% blamed club president Perez, particularly after selling a raft of players and without buying suitable replacements; particularly after the departure of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Daily newspaper El Pais has gone even further by claiming that it doesn’t matter who is manager at Real Madrid, losing the fifty or so goals a season that Cristiano Ronaldo practically guaranteed is the biggest issue of all for the team. Zinedine Zidane would not have won three Champions League trophies without the prolific Portuguese goal-machine, they insist, and no manager will repeat that feat without a scorer of the very best quality.

Lopetegui has been left to pick up the pieces it seems, but apparently won’t be given time to repair the damage already done this season. Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been tipped as favourite to be his replacement, while there’s even been mention of Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho as other shock possibilities.

Whether anyone can salvage anything for Real Madrid, however, remains another question entirely, unless the club plans a spending spree in the January transfer window to back up their next managerial appointment with more certainty.