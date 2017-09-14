The curious case of Riyad Mahrez: Why wasn’t his valuation met?

Riyad Mahrez’s failure to secure a move away from Leicester last month was certainly a strange one. But it’s one that can still benefit all parties, writes Dante Clarke…

With the astronomical amounts of money spent in the transfer window, £52million on Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy, as well as Chelsea purchasing striker Alvaro Morata for a sum of £58million, you might find yourself a little bemused that another surname beginning with the letter M didn’t get his desired move….

Just 17 months ago, a skinny Algerian lad had picked up the PFA Player of the Year. Riyad Mahrez rose to prominence when he and Leicester City achieved the seemingly impossible. Winning the Premier League title by 10 points, with him, a 5ft 6in mini driving midfielder and a former Sunday League tag-wearing striker all at the forefront of the greatest sporting miracle. Mahrez was a consistent performer throughout, contributing 17 goals, which gave the Foxes their first ever top division title.

Fast forward over a year, with Mahrez and Leicester back to reality. They’d disappointed domestically, a 12th-placed finish having spent in excess of £70million on failed summer signings was underwhelming to say the least.

However, the winger seemed to revel in the Champions League, almost as if he was saving his displays for the big stage. Contributing three goals in the group stages as Leicester topped their pile, he introduced himself to Europe’s giants with a superb free-kick in the Foxes’ 3-0 demolition in Belgium. However, his true quality was the difference, particularly in tight home encounters versus Porto, FC Copenhagen and Club Brugge.

A solitary goal made in Algeria was the difference on Leicester’s home debut in the competition versus the 2004 Champions League winners. A perfect Mahrez delivery was met by a bullet Islam Slimani header. Similarly, a month later, his acrobatic volley against FC Copenhagen meant the Foxes were once again victorious by the same scoreline.

But Mahrez had ideas beyond ‘little Leicester’….

He signalled his desire to leave the King Power Stadium in June with a written transfer request. The Foxes’ stance on the talisman’s request was admirably strong. A valuation of £50million was placed on his head, there was obvious interest with Barcelona, Monaco and Chelsea all linked, but nothing really materialised. Roma made concrete bids, however they bordered on insult and were justifiably turned down.

When you look at the ways in which Virgil van Dijk and Philippe Coutinho both reacted to interest shown in them, refusing to play or feigning injury, Mahrez behaved in the appropriate manner throughout, a quiet man off the pitch (and one without an ego) – somewhat of a surprise given the level of footballers’ attitudes sometimes.

On Deadline Day, the Algerian was seemingly lost, with ‘sightings’ in Paris, London or Barcelona… wherever he was, he was desperate to ply his trade elsewhere. To make matters worse, team-mate, Danny Drinkwater handed in a transfer request late into the window, however unlike Mahrez, the England midfielder was granted his wish and moved to Chelsea for £35million in the closing moments of the window.

With the inflated-transfer fees paid this summer, you can’t help but be bemused that a bigger club didn’t meet the asking price? For all his skill and close control, his one culinary move seems simple enough but it’s something no full-back seems really capable of nullifying. Moving onto the ball with his left before dummying it, flicking it onto his right foot and dummying it again. His physique almost seemingly perfect for the feinting, gliding and turning that goes with it. For all the footballers that are bulked up like machines nowadays, I’d be surprised as to whether Mahrez’s stick thin legs have ever been near a piece of gym equipment.

He is sometimes criticised for his casual approach, a player that has hesitations about tracking back… but that’s not his game. Mahrez is about flamboyance, flair, and making things happen offensively, something that he will happily admit didn’t happen enough last campaign.

He and his team-mates welcomed back former title-winning heroes, Danny Drinkwater and N’Golo Kante on Saturday. Mahrez may be envious of the duo, but if he gets his head down and performs anywhere like he did in the 2015/16 campaign then there will be plenty of suitors come January.

He may be a luxury at times, but Leicester City are the ones that have benefited most from retaining their greatest ever player, who will not only have a point to prove to other clubs, but also to himself.

By Dante Clarke – follow him on Twitter