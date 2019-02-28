The derby to end all derbies is simply massive for Klopp and Liverpool

Our Liverpool blogger Dave Tindall reacts to a return to form against Watford, picks out two stars for special praise and looks ahead to a ‘massive’ derby clash in this week’s Red Letter.

Outside Anfield on Friday night when discussing Liverpool’s recent wobbles, I asked my friend John if he would prefer one defining moment of collapse or a slow death?

John had turned rather pessimistic about our title chances after the spate of recent draws and he deemed the continuation of this slow death a slightly preferable option.

And yet, by the final whistle on Wednesday night after a sparkling 5-0 win over Watford, we’d removed both scenarios from the table.

“We shall not be moved,” echoed around Anfield and the understandable doubts that come when your team hasn’t won the title for 30 years had vanished… for the time being at least.

To be honest, I’d rather fancied us against Watford for two reasons.

First, they’re one of those teams who can oscillate very quickly between looking mid-table fodder and, as Klopp said in the build-up, playing to the level of a top-six team.

And, perhaps counterintuitively, I thought playing them after their 5-1 win at Cardiff was ideal. That result would perhaps give them a false sense of their abilities and the hunger to bounce back wouldn’t be as strong as it might have been if they’d lost 1-0 in Wales.

Plus, of course, we’re not Cardiff.

Secondly, I found some of the reaction to the 0-0 draw at Man Utd rather strange.

Old Trafford criticism unfair

What was all this talk of looking “tired”?

It’s a lazy journalistic response to a lacklustre performance to say players or teams look fatigued and that was the case again on Sunday.

Liverpool aren’t tired. They’ve just had two warm-weather training camps in Dubai and Spain for goodness sake.

The impact of those may not be truly felt until the last five or six games of the season when, hopefully, Man City are running out of gas due to their much heavier schedule.

However, the short-term effect of jetting off to the sun has arguably been negative for us.

This first bit is slightly cod-science on my part but I wonder if the sudden changes in temps and different environments caused the spate of illnesses that hit us recently.

That may be rubbish but I’m standing by my next point.

The biggest impact of those recent weekends off has been the negative effect it’s had on our rhythm and fluidity. We’ve looked disjointed and lacked flow, especially against Man Utd.

That can mask itself as tiredness and general sloppiness and the vast majority or reaction to Sunday’s goalless draw at Old Trafford completely failed to pick up on this.

Quite simply, we needed games to get our rhythm back and, after the out-of-sync attacking displays against Bayern and Man Utd, a third match in eight days kick-started us. The mojo returned.

Mane and Matip back to their best

You can apply this on an individual basis too. Sadio Mane was in great form, scoring in four straight games before having 10 days off due to us having a fixture blank two weekends ago.

He returned by fluffing some decent chances against Bayern and appeared to have his laces tied together against Man Utd. The rhythm had gone.

What he, and Liverpool, required was match sharpness and game time, not a rest. Three days on from Old Trafford and suddenly he’s scoring with back-heels!

The same thing applies to Joel Matip. A long spell on the sidelines meant he looked shaky when coming back into the side after replacing the previously impressive Joe Gomez.

In Matip’s first game back we shipped three against Crystal Palace in a 4-3 win and also conceded against Leicester and West Ham.

Now, Matip has rhythm and you can see it in his game. The result? His partnership with Virgil Van Dijk is thriving and we’ve kept four straight clean sheets.

And so, just when it seemed the engine was spluttering, we’re back with a 5-0 win and the fizz and positivity have returned.

This was some display. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s lethal crosses, Fabinho’s control and perfectly-timed tackling in midfield, Mane and Salah’s relentless energy.

Origi shows his worth

Even Divock Origi came up with a sparkling goal. It was being said after the 0-0 at Old Trafford that Liverpool’s reserve striking options – Origi and Daniel Sturridge – were simply not good enough for a title-winning team.

I initially agreed and then remembered that Leicester won the title with Leonardo Ulloa and Shinji Okazaki providing the back up to Vardy and Mahrez.

We’re so used to seeing Mane, Salah and Firmino up front that Origi initially looked like a competition winner when he started up front on Wednesday night. But he grew into the game and showed his pace and ability with that goal.

Origi has plenty of goodwill in the bank after his bizarre injury-time winner against Everton in early December and, of course, that brings me nicely to Sunday.

The derby to end all derbies

Derby games always stand out on the fixture list whatever the context but this one is simply massive.

Bank all three points and we’re nine more victories away from securing the title. And, whisper it Reds fan, those fixtures look very winnable – Burnley (h), Fulham (a), Spurs (h), Southampton (a), Chelsea (h), Cardiff (a), Huddersfield (h), Newcastle (a) and Wolves (h).

But drop points and we could lose our lead at the top of the table for good.

And so I come back to the idea of rhythm. Flow is great when the games come thick and fast but there’s a tipping point when too heavy a fixture list turns it to fatigue. That could be the case with Man City as they chase the Quadruple.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may just have struck the perfect balance. The pit-stops in Dubai and Spain may have allowed City to close the gap but now we have a full tank of petrol as the closing stretch awaits.

By Dave Tindall