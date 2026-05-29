The easiest way to watch Arsenal vs PSG in the Champions League final

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Arsenal will face PSG with both clubs looking to make history in the Champions League final in Hungary.

The match kicks off at 5pm on Saturday 30 May and with both sides winning their domestic title it is a chance to win an historic double, and in the case of PSG the opportunity to repeat a double they also won last season.

For Arsenal, it could be their first ever victory in Europe’s premier tournament, though the game also marks the first time fans in the UK will not be able to watch the game on a free live stream.

TNT Sports, which will become HBO from next season, has the rights to show the Champions League final, and while previous years have been offered free to anybody, this is the first year where fans have to pay to watch the game if they do not already have a TNT Sports subscription.

The good news is there is a way to watch the final without a full TNT Sports subscription. A monthly pass to TNT Sports is available on Amazon Prime Video, which means that if you have an account with Amazon Prime you can simply add TNT Sports to your account in a couple of clicks.

Signing up via Amazon will give you access to the full match and pre-match build-up, starting at 3pm in the UK and featuring former Arsenal defender Martin Keown as a pundit.

Fans will also get access to a pre-final show at 10.30am on Saturday where Reshmin Chowdhury is joined by Joe Cole, Piers Morgan, and Matt Smith to talk about everything Champions League before the big game. The show is available as part of the TNT Sports package on Amazon Prime.

The match will be Arsenal’s second-ever Champions League final and the club has yet to win the title.

After winning the Premier League under Mikel Arteta, a win against the French giants would rank 2025/26 as the best season in the club’s illustrious history.

However, PSG will be a daunting opponent after thrashing Inter 5-0 in last year’s final, and having dispatched Bayern Munich in a thrilling semi-final.