The incredible figures behind the £700million drop in Premier League spend in January 2024

Kalvin Phillips, Radu Dragusin and Ben Brereton Diaz have all moved clubs in the January transfer window.

The 2024 January transfer window proved to be a very quiet month as a lot of Premier League clubs tightened their purse strings.

There were only 16 permanent transfers made by Premier League clubs during the January window, with a further 13 loan deals.

The combined outlay of the 20 top-flight clubs over the month was just €121million, which is the same figure that Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez alone 12 months ago.

It is also the Premier League’s lowest January spend in a non-Covid season since €89.61million in the middle of the 2011/12 campaign.

But January 2024 did follow two record-breaking transfer windows, with €842million spent in January 2023 and €2.8billion spent last summer.

Many clubs are now worried about the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules after Everton received a 10-point deduction earlier this season.

Eleven Premier League clubs didn’t spend any money in January 2024, including the Toffees, plus four of the country’s biggest clubs in Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Crystal Palace were the biggest spenders as they bought Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers in a €21.1million deal and also spent €8million on Daniel Munoz.

Radu Dragusin joined Tottenham from Genoa in a €25million deal, making him the most expensive signing by a Premier League club in January 2024.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at what every Premier League club did in January 2024 and compared it to their transfer business in January 2023 and January 2022.

Arsenal

January 2024

Signings made: 0

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

January 2023

Signings made: 3

Most expensive signing: Jakub Kiwior (€25m)

Money spent: €60.3m

January 2022

Signings made: 1

Most expensive signing: Auston Trusty (€1.8m)

Money spent: €1.8m

Aston Villa

January 2024

Signings made: 4

Most expensive signing: Morgan Rogers (€9.4m)

Money spent: €18.4m

Back in the Midlands. 🤝 Morgan Rogers is a Villan! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iUn0W4J3GS — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 1, 2024

January 2023

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: Jhon Duran (€16.64m)

Money spent: €30.14m

January 2022

Signings made: 4

Most expensive signing: Lucas Digne (€30m)

Money spent: €30m

Bournemouth

January 2024

Signings made: 1

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

January 2023

Signings made: 6

Most expensive signing: Ilya Zabarnyi (€22.7m)

Money spent: €56.2m

January 2022

Signings made: 7

Most expensive signing: Kieffer Moore (€4.2m)

Money spent: €8.04m

Brentford

January 2024

Signings made: 3

Most expensive signing: Yunus Emre Konak (€4.5m)

Money spent: €7.5m

January 2023

Signings made: 1

Most expensive signing: Kevin Schade (€1m loan fee)

Money spent: €1m

January 2022

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

Brighton

January 2024

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: Valentin Barco (€9.15m)

Money spent: €12.15m

Stop that Valentín Barco. pic.twitter.com/SPXShV9nsx — Stop That Football (@stopthatfooty) January 26, 2024

January 2023

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: Facundo Buonanotte (€6m)

Money spent: €10m

January 2022

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: Kacper Kozlowski (€11m)

Money spent: €18m

Burnley

January 2024

Signings made: 3

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

January 2023

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Lyle Foster (€11m)

Money spent: €19.15m

January 2022

Signings made: 1

Most expensive signing: Wout Weghorst (€17.5m)

Money spent: €17.5m

Chelsea

January 2024

Signings made: 0

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

January 2023

Signings made: 8

Most expensive signing: Enzo Fernandez (€121m)

Money spent: €329.5m

January 2022

Signings made: 0

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

Crystal Palace

January 2024

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: Adam Wharton (€21.1m)

Money spent: €29.1m

January 2023

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: Naouirou Ahamada (€12m)

Money spent: €12m

January 2022

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: Jean-Philippe Mateta (€11m)

Money spent: €12.18m

Everton

January 2024

Signings made: 0

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

January 2023

Signings made: 0

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

January 2022

Signings made: 6

Most expensive signing: Vitaliy Mykolenko (€23.5m)

Money spent: €37.5m

Fulham

January 2024

Signings made: 1

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

January 2023

Signings made: 3

Most expensive signing: Sasa Lukic (€9.8m)

Money spent: €9.8m

January 2022

Signings made: 1

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

Liverpool

January 2024

Signings made: 0

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

January 2023

Signings made: 1

Most expensive signing: Cody Gakpo (€42m)

Money spent: €42m

From back to front in a flash ⚡ A memorable first Reds goal for Cody Gakpo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qr81i8soE8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 14, 2023

January 2022

Signings made: 1

Most expensive signing: Luis Diaz (€47m)

Money spent: €47m

Luton Town

January 2024

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: Daiki Hashioka (€2m)

Money spent: €3.17m

January 2023

Signings made: 4

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

January 2022

Signings made: 3

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

Manchester City

January 2024

Signings made: 1

Most expensive signing: Claudio Echeverri (€14.5m)

Money spent: €14.5m

January 2023

Signings made: 1

Most expensive signing: Máximo Perrone (€11m)

Money spent: €11m

January 2022

Signings made: 1

Most expensive signing: Julian Alvarez (€21.4m)

Money spent: €21.4m

Manchester United

January 2024

Signings made: 0

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

January 2023

Signings made: 3

Most expensive signing: Wout Weghorst (€2.96m loan fee)

Money spent: €2.96m

January 2022

Signings made: 0

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

Newcastle United

January 2024

Signings made: 0

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

January 2023

Signings made: 3

Most expensive signing: Anthony Gordon (€45.6m)

Money spent: €49.35m

January 2022

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Bruno Guimaraes (€42.1m)

Money spent: €101.1m

Nottingham Forest

January 2024

Signings made: 3

Most expensive signing: Matz Sels (€8m)

Money spent: €9m

January 2023

Signings made: 7

Most expensive signing: Danilo (€20m)

Money spent: €33.3m

January 2022

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Sam Surridge (€1.85m)

Money spent: €4.46m

Sheffield United

January 2024

Signings made: 3

Most expensive signing: Ivo Grbic (€2.5m)

Money spent: €2.5m

January 2023

Signings made: 0

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

January 2022

Signings made: 3

Most expensive signing: Adam Davies (€300k)

Money spent: €300k

Tottenham

January 2024

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: Radu Dragusin (€25m)

Money spent: €25m

🎙️ “I feel like it’s the right step. The decision was inside my heart.” Radu Dragusin on joining Spurs 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Ddo2A1viNx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 11, 2024

January 2023

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: Pedro Porro (€5m loan fee)

Money spent: €8m

January 2022

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: Rodrigo Bentancur (€19m)

Money spent: €29m

West Ham

January 2024

Signings made: 1

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

January 2023

Signings made: 1

Most expensive signing: Danny Ings (€12m)

Money spent: €12m

January 2022

Signings made: 0

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

Wolves

January 2024

Signings made: 1

Most expensive signing: N/A

Money spent: €0

January 2023

Signings made: 6

Most expensive signing: Joao Gomes (€18.7m)

Money spent: €38.51m

January 2022

Signings made: 3

Most expensive signing: Chiquinho (€3.5m)

Money spent: €5.3m

Total spent by Premier League clubs in January 2024: €121.32million

Total spent by Premier League clubs in January 2023: €842.56million

Total spent by Premier League clubs in January 2022: €345.48million

Total spent by Premier League clubs in January 2021: €112.84million

Total spent by Premier League clubs in January 2020: €261.75million

Total spent by Premier League clubs in January 2019: €205.1million

Total spent by Premier League clubs in January 2018: €568.4million

Total spent by Premier League clubs in January 2017: €277.54million

Total spent by Premier League clubs in January 2016: €255.18million

Total spent by Premier League clubs in January 2015: €160.84million

Total spent by Premier League clubs in January 2014: €164.98million

Total spent by Premier League clubs in January 2013: €147.45million

Total spent by Premier League clubs in January 2012: €89.61million

READ MORE: Top 10 Premier League deadline day transfers, January 2023: Porro, Fernandez, Jorginho…