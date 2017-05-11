The key numbers of Newcaslte’s dramatic title-winning season

Rafael Benitez is set to lead Newcastle in to the Premier League after being promised funds by Mike Ashley as a result of winning the Championship.

Talks between both Benitez and Ashley had taken place yesterday with the club confirming them as “positive and constructive”.

Here, we take a look at some of the key numbers associated with Benitez’s first full season in charge at St James’ Park.

30 – players represented Newcastle in the league in the 2016-17 campaign. Surprisingly, it is left-back Paul Dummett who featured the most for Benitez’s team with 45 appearances.

23 – goals scored by prolific striker Dwight Gayle, who had 20 for the season by mid-January before a recurring hamstring injury affected his form as well as his fitness.

2 – the number of times Newcastle have bounced back from Premier League relegation with a top-two finish in the Championship the following season. The Magpies were second-tier champions in 2009-10.

102 – the number of points Newcastle collected in that previous Championship campaign. They finished with 94 points this time around after jumping above Brighton on the final day.

29 – The number of victories in the campaign. They drew seven times and lost on 10 occasions.

14 – times they have won away from home, a club record. While their form at St James’ Park was patchy on occasions, Newcastle were, for large parts of the season, kings on the road.

45 – Newcastle’s goal difference, the best in the Championship. No team scored more goals (85) than them this season, although both Fulham and Norwich equalled the total. Brighton and Newcastle (both 40) had the meanest defences in the league.

8 – the winning sequence Newcastle put together between September 28 and November 20 last year, putting them firmly on course for a return to the Premier League.

3 – Captain Jamaal Lascelles, pivotal midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and red-hot striker Gayle – the heartbeat of Newcastle’s team – were named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

52,301 – the number of people who witnessed Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Leeds at St James’ Park earlier this month – a record attendance in the Championship this season. The north east club have averaged in excess of 51,000 fans at home in 2017-18.

