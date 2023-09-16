The longest serving managers in English football: Liverpool boss Klopp in third place, Man Utd’s Ten Hag in top half…

While a lot of football managers are often left fearing for their jobs, some are in a far more comfortable position.

There are always a lot of managerial changes during every football season as owners hope that a new manager will transform the team’s fortunes.

But some managers have plenty of credit in the bank after spending years at one particular club and they don’t have to worry about the sack race.

We’ve taken a look at every Premier League and English Football League manager and ranked them by how long they’ve been in charge of their club.

92. Lee Johnson, Fleetwood Town – Appointed: September 10th

– Nigel Adkins, Tranmere Rovers – Appointed: September 10th

– Michael Appleton, Charlton Athletic – Appointed: September 8th

– Gary O’Neil, Wolves – Appointed: August 9th 2023

Despite leading Bournemouth to a 15th-place finish in the Premier League in 2022/23, O’Neill was still sacked by the club in June.

But the 40-year-old made an almost immediate return to the top flight as he replaced Julen Lopetegui in the Wolves dugout in August.

Gary O'Neil is a breath of fresh air. I love to see our manager with his boots on, right in the action on the training ground… It looks like he's still got it too!. 🐺 #wwfcpic.twitter.com/OQKHeQ7xUz — WolvesAyWe¹⁸⁷⁷ (@thewolves1877) September 8, 2023

– David Horseman, Forest Green Rovers – Appointed: July 17th 2023

– Neill Collins, Barnsley – Appointed: July 6th 2023

– Xisco Munoz, Sheffield Wednesday – Appointed: July 4th 2023

– Daniel Farke, Leeds United – Appointed: July 4th 2023

– Ruben Selles, Reading – Appointed: June 26th 2023

– Matthew Taylor, Shrewsbury Town – Appointed: June 26th 2023

– Michael Duff, Swansea City – Appointed: June 22nd 2023

– Russell Martin, Southampton – Appointed: June 21st 2023

80. Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth – Appointed: June 19th 2023

– Enzo Maresca, Leicester City – Appointed: June 16th 2023

– Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham – Appointed: June 6th 2023

Tottenham considered Luis Enrique, Arne Slot and Julian Nagelsmann before appointing Postecoglou in the summer of 2023.

The 58-year-old has made an immediate impact in north London, and he won the Premier League Manager of the Month award in August 2023.

– Erol Bulut, Cardiff City – Appointed: June 3rd 2023

– Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea – Appointed: May 29th 2023

– Graham Alexander, MK Dons – Appointed: May 27th 2023

– Neil Critchley, Blackpool – Appointed: May 23rd 2023

– Grant McCann, Doncaster Rovers – Appointed: May 12th 2023

– Valerien Ismael, Watford – Appointed: May 10th 2023

– Michael Flynn, Swindon Town – Appointed: May 8th 2023

70. Mat Sadler, Walsall – Appointed: April 19th 2023

– Andy Crosby, Port Vale – Appointed: April 17th 2023

– Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace – Appointed: March 21st 2023

After sacking Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace re-appointed Hodgson as manager on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

The 75-year-old, who is the oldest manager in Premier League history, guided the Eagles to an 11th-place Premier League finish in 2022/23 and has since signed a one-year deal.

“I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace,” he told the club’s official website. “I would like to thank the chairman and sporting director for their continued faith in me.”

– Liam Manning, Oxford United – Appointed: March 11th 2023

– Ben Garner, Colchester United – Appointed: March 2nd 2023

– Matt Bloomfield, Wycombe Wanderers – Appointed: February 21st 2023

– Gareth Ainsworth, QPR – Appointed: February 21st 2023

– Neil Warnock, Huddersfield Town – Appointed: February 13th 2023

Despite announcing his retirement from football management in 2022, Warnock is now back in the dugout with Huddersfield Town.

The 74-year-old initially signed a short-term deal until the end of the 2022/23 season, but he was rewarded with a one-year extension after helping the Terriers avoid relegation from the Championship.

74-year-old Neil Warnock comes out of retirement to take charge of Huddersfield until end of the season. Warnock managed Huddersfield between 1993-95 leading them to the second-tier via the playoffs. Here's a HT team talk from back then with Huddersfield trailing at Shrewsbury.👀 pic.twitter.com/vRwFa73AY5 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) February 13, 2023

– Sean Dyche, Everton – Appointed: January 30th 2023

– Shaun Maloney, Wigan Atheltic – Appointed: January 28th 2023

60. John Mousinho, Portsmouth – Appointed: January 20th 2023

– Scott Lindsey, Crawley Town – Appointed: January 11th 2023

– David Wagner, Norwich City – Appointed: January 6th 2023s

– Darren Ferguson, Peterborough – Appointed: January 4th 2023

– Rob Edwards, Luton Town – Appointed: November 17th 2022

– Lee Bell, Crewe Alexandra – Appointed: November 4th 2022

– Liam Rosenior, Hull City – Appointed: November 3rd 2022

– Unai Emery, Aston Villa – Appointed: November 1st 2022

– Carlos Corberan, West Brom – Appointed: October 25th 2022

– Michael Carrick, Middlesbrough – Appointed: October 24th 2022

Carrick got his first managerial job in October 2022, taking over at a Middlesborough side that were 21st in the Championship after 16 games.

The former Manchester United midfielder helped them finish fourth in 2022/23, but he is now under pressure following a poor start to the 2023/24 season.

50. Gary Caldwell, Exeter City – Appointed: October 24th 2022

– Graham Coughlan, Newport County – Appointed: October 20th 2022

– Matt Taylor, Rotherham United – Appointed: October 4th 2022

– Paul Warne, Derby County – Appointed: September 22nd 2022

– Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton – Appointed: September 18th 2022

– Dino Maamria, Burton Albion – Appointed: September 5th 2022

– Tony Mowbray, Sunderland – Appointed: August 30th 2022

– Alex Neil, Stoke City – Appointed: August 28th 2022

– John Eustace, Birmingham City – Appointed: July 3rd 2022

– Wade Elliott, Cheltenham Town – Appointed: June 27th 2022

40. Luke Williams, Notts County – Appointed: June 14th 2022

– Vincent Kompany, Burnley – Appointed: June 14th 2022

Kompany began his managerial career at Anderlecht before taking over at Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of 2021/22.

The former Manchester City captain won the Championship title during a brilliant debut season at Turf Moor and also revolutionised their style of play.

– Jon Dahl Tomasson, Blackburn Rovers – Appointed: June 14th 2022

– Pete Wild, Barrow – Appointed: May 27th 2022

– Erik ten Hag, Manchester United – Appointed: May 23rd 2022

– Neil Wood, Salford City – Appointed: May 20th 2022

– Johnnie Jackson, AFC Wimbledon – Appointed: May 16th 2022

– Mark Kennedy, Lincoln City – Appointed: May 12th 2022

– Steve Evans, Stevenage – Appointed: March 16th 2022

– Richie Wellens, Leyton Orient – Appointed: March 9th 2022

30. Mark Hughes, Bradford City – Appointed: February 24th 2022

Having previously spent his whole club management career in the Premier League, Hughes raised plenty of eyebrows when he pitched up at League Two side Bradford City in February 2022.

He’s still looking to get the Bantams back in League One after they lost to Carlisle United in the 2022/23 play-off semi-final.

Mark Hughes showing the @officialbantams fans he’s still got it 🔥🔥 Unbelievable tekkers 😆 pic.twitter.com/2GQ6Mn7VyH — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 25, 2022

– Derek Adams, Morecambe – Appointed: February 24th 2022

– Paul Simpson, Carlisle United – Appointed: February 23rd 2022

– Neill Harris, Gillingham – Appointed: January 31st 2022

– Kieran McKenna, Ipswich Town – Appointed: December 16th 2021

– Steven Schumacher, Plymouth Argyle – Appointed: December 7th 2021

– Ryan Lowe, Preston North End – Appointed: December 7th 2021

– Paul Heckingbottom, Sheffield United – Appointed: November 25th 2021

– Eddie Howe, Newcastle United – Appointed: November 8th 2021

When Howe was appointed as Newcastle’s manager in November 2021, they were 19th in the table and Premier League survival looked like a tall order.

He’s since transformed the club’s fortunes, helping them reach the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2002/03 season.

– Dave Challinor, Stockport County – Appointed: November 2nd 2021

20. Steve Cooper, Nottingham Forest – Appointed: September 21st 2021

– Phil Parkinson, Wrexham – Appointed: July 1st 2021

– Marco Silva, Fulham – Appointed: July 1st 2021

– Nigel Pearson, Bristol City – Appointed: February 22nd 2021

– Joey Barton, Bristol Rovers – Appointed: February 22nd 2021

– Jon Brady, Northampton Town – Appointed: February 10th 2021

– Paul Hurst, Grimsby Town – Appointed: December 30th 2020

– Nigel Clough, Mansfield Town – Appointed: November 6th 2020

– Ian Evatt, Bolton – Appointed: July 1st 2020

– Mark Bonner, Cambridge United – Appointed: January 29th 2020

10. David Moyes, West Ham United – Appointed: December 30th 2019

– Mikel Arteta, Arsenal – Appointed: December 22nd 2019

After Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign at Arsenal came to an end in 2018, Unai Emery had a brief spell in charge before Arteta replaced him in December 2019.

Despite being under pressure following a poor start to the 2021/22 season, the Spaniard turned things around and is now regarded as one of the best managers in the Premier League.

The way @Arsenal players talk about Mikel Arteta 🥰 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐀𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐥, available on Prime Video 📺 pic.twitter.com/uWohuH6R2U — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 28, 2022

– Gary Rowett, Millwall – Appointed: October 21st 2019

– Matt Gray, Sutton United – Appointed: May 1st 2019

– Thomas Frank, Brentford – Appointed: October 16th 2018

– Mark Robins, Coventry City – Appointed: March 6th 2017

– Pep Guardiola, Manchester City – Appointed: July 1st 2016

– Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool – Appointed: October 8th 2015

A lot has changed since Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers in the Liverpool dugout in October 2015.

He took over a team that were 10th in the league but has since won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The 56-year-old, who is under contract with Liverpool until 2026, is now the fourth longest-serving manager in Premier League history after Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and David Moyes at Everton.

– John Coleman, Accrington Stanley – Appointed: September 18th 2014

1. Simon Weaver, Harrogate Town – Appointed: May 21st 2009

