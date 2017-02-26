“The memories are always for the winner” – Puel

Saints manager Claude Puel felt Manolo Gabbiadini had a perfectly good goal disallowed for offside as his side lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the EFL Cup final.

Gabbiadini tapped home from a Cedric feed when the game was goalless but it was ruled out, and Puel believes his side’s performance merited more.

“The first goal of Gabbiadini, It was a good goal and he scored three good goals this afternoon,” Puel said. “I think it should have stood.”

The Frenchman added: “It’s a lot of disappointment of course. We played a very good game and I hope we can continue on this level.

“I’m proud of my players because we played very well, with many chances.

“I think perhaps we deserved better – it’s football and congratulations for Manchester, for Mourinho, for his players.

“The memories are always for the winner.”