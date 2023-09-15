The most valuable players in the Premier League: Arsenal and Manchester City stars dominate the list

Bukayo Saka for Arsenal, Erling Haaland for Manchester City and Marcus Rashford for Manchester United. TEAMtalk montage.

The Premier League continues to grow in popularity and it is also home to some of the most valuable players in world football.

Manchester City and Arsenal have both built star-studded squads but Manchester United and Chelsea also have some valuable assets of their own.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the most valuable players in the Premier League in 2023/34.

There are no prizes for guessing No.1 but there are some notable absentees, including City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

12= Bernardo Silva – €80m

One of five Manchester City players on this list, Silva joined Pep Guardiola’s side from Monaco in a €50million deal in 2017.

The Portugal international has become a fan favourite at the Etihad Stadium, and he played a starring role in their treble triumph last season.

“He is one of the best players I ever trained in my life, ever. He is something special as a football player,” Guardiola said in April 2023.

The 29-year-old signed a contract extension in the summer but it reportedly includes a €58.5million release clause that can only be triggered by Barcelona.

12= Ruben Dias – €80m

Eyebrows were raised when Manchester City spent €71.6million to sign Ruben Dias from Benfica in the summer of 2020.

But the 26-year-old centre-back has justified that price tag by helping City win three successive Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

His market value of €80million makes him the most valuable defender in the Premier League, edging out the likes of Josko Gvardiol, William Saliba and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

12= Marcus Rashford – €80m

A Manchester United academy graduate, Rashford endured a difficult 2021/22 season and his market value dropped down to just €55million.

He then rediscovered his best form under Erik ten Hag in 2022/23, registering 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 appearances in all competitions.

His market value is now back up to €80million and United have handed him a new five-year contract worth £300,000-a-week.

12= Enzo Fernandez – €80m

The most expensive Premier League footballer of all time, Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in a €121million deal in January 2023.

According to The Guardian, Graham Potter felt he was overpriced and tried to discourage the owners from pushing ahead with the transfer.

The Argentina international was valued at €55million at the time of the deal but his market value has since risen to €80million.

12= Christopher Nkunku – €80m

While Chelsea may have paid over the odds for Fernandez, they were able to sign Nkunku from RB Leipzig for a relative bargain.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side triggered the €60million release clause in his contract in the summer, signing him for €20million less than his market value.

But the 25-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut as a serious knee injury has kept him on the sidelines.

12= Gabriel Martinelli – €80m

Martinelli was a relatively unknown teenager when Arsenal paid Brazilian side Ituano just €7million for his signature back in 2019.

He has since developed into one of the best wingers in the Premier League and his market value has soared in the last four years.

The 22-year-old Brazil international recently committed his long-term future to the Gunners by signing a new four-and-a-half-year contract.

“Gabi is still very young, so we know there’s still much more to come from him and it’s great that we’ll be on this journey together,” manager Mikel Arteta said.

6= Declan Rice – €90m

After starring for West Ham United in the 2022/23 season, Rice became one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe.

Arsenal fought off competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich to sign the 24-year-old in a deal worth an initial €116.6million.

While that fee is above his current market value of €90million, he could potentially be a transformative addition for Arteta’s side.

6= Martin Odegaard – €90m

Odegaard struggled to break into the first-team picture at Real Madrid and was valued at just €40million in January 2021.

Since moving to Arsenal, the Norway international has gone from strength to strength and his market value has increased by 125%.

His current contract runs out in June 2025 but the Gunners are reportedly planning to offer their captain a multi-year extension.

6= Rodri – €90m

Manchester City identified Rodri as a long-term successor to Fernandinho and triggered the €70million release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract in 2019.

He initially struggled to adapt to Premier League football but has since established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

The 27-year-old, who scored the winning goal in the 2023 Champions League final, is more valuable than the likes of Moises Caicedo, Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes.

3. Phil Foden – €110m

Foden came through the ranks at Manchester City and won back-to-back PFA Young Player of the Year awards in 2021 and 2022.

The 23-year-old played a bit-part role in the 2022/23 season but is still regarded as one of the most exciting talents in world football.

He is currently valued at €110million, although it is likely to take a lot more than that to prise him away from the Etihad.

2. Bukayo Saka – €120m

An Arsenal academy graduate, Saka has thrived under Arteta’s tutelage and is now one of the best players in the Premier League.

After registering 14 goals and 11 assists in 38 league appearances in 2022/23, he won the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

The 22-year-old, who is valued at €120million, is Arsenal’s most prized asset and they recently gave him a lucrative new contract that ties him down at the Emirates until 2027.

1. Erling Haaland – €180m

Manchester City won the race for Haaland’s signature in 2022 by triggering the €60million release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract.

The striker enjoyed a remarkable debut season and won the PFA Player of the Year award after scoring 36 goals from 35 Premier League outings.

While he’s currently valued at €180million, agent Rafaela Pimenta believes the Norway international could command a world-record fee in the future.

“Erling Haaland is worth €1billion,” Pimenta told French TV Channel TF1’s Telefoot programme. “That’s not a guess, I’m sure of it.

“They might say I’m being ridiculous, that a club is not going to pay a billion, but his age, his quality, his progression and the way he behaves is why I talk about a billion.”

