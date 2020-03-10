The performance cycle and why Guardiola’s time at Man City may be over

Manchester City went into the 2019/20 Premier League season hoping to achieve one of the toughest feats in football – winning a third successive title in the top flight.

Only four clubs have managed it during the history of the English game – Manchester United (twice), Liverpool, Arsenal and Huddersfield Town.

That statistic alone proves how difficult it is to maintain success at the highest level and highlights the size of the task City faced at the start of the campaign.

Legendary Hungarian coach, Bela Guttman, often said that the ‘third year is fatal’ with regards to teams and managers trying to repeat previous successes.

While the previously mentioned quartet of teams proved that it is possible to win three titles in row, the scarcity of the achievement suggests Guttman’s sentiment has plenty of merit.

Read on as we take a closer look why teams struggle to keep winning the league and assess whether Guardiola’s time at City is coming to an end.

The Performance Cycle

Respected coach, Wayne Goldsmith, believes that a failure to evolve prevents the majority of teams and coaches from enjoying sustained success.

Goldsmith says that many sporting organisations and individuals look to blame outside factors for their failures rather than committing to continuous improvement and accelerated change.

He argues that most teams fall into the trap of repeatedly going through the ‘Performance Cycle’ – a concept that eventually flounders because of a lack of evolution.

Goldsmith insists that teams and coaches should seek to adapt their methods on an ongoing basis in order to stay ahead of the competition.

“The aim is to create a sustainably successful high-performance environment – and to ensure your organisation is always competitive,” he said.

“Winning once can be luck – sustainable competitiveness comes from good planning, good management, good vision and hard work.

“Success is not a destination – success is a moving target and your aim must continually be adjusted if you want to keep it in your sights!”

Fatigue a Major Factor

Fatigue has undoubtedly played a major part in City’s failure to keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Guardiola places intense demands on his players and that can be both physically and mentally draining over a period of time.

Long-term injuries to some key players have not helped City’s cause, leaving Guardiola unable to rotate his squad as much as he would like.

Guardiola is a major advocate of the importance of rest and recovery as part of the club’s training regime, but he has been forced to overplay many of his top stars.

There have been games where some City players have looked in desperate need of a rest but Guardiola has been unable to pull then out of the firing line.

Intense training methods always need adequate recovery. You can possibly get away with a season of high-octane football across multiple campaigns without sufficient breaks but ultimately it will catch up with you even if you are recruiting smartly each transfer window.

The newly-introduced winter break doesn’t appear to have helped City’s cause too much, with many of their older stars appearing to be showing the effects of their efforts over the past few seasons.

However, City can perhaps take heart from the fact that Liverpool may suffer a similar third season slump next term following their successes over the past couple of years.

The question is whether City under Guardiola can recover enough to take advantage of that slip up, and also whether Guardiola will be the manager to lead City when it happens?

The Messi Conundrum

Many of Guardiola’s critics argue that his reputation is over-inflated because the success he enjoyed at Barcelona wouldn’t have happened without Lionel Messi.

Guardiola has previously admitted that he was a ‘lucky guy’ to be able to utilise the talents of the likes of Messi, Xavi and Iniesta.

However, it is hugely unfair to suggest that the only reason Barcelona were so successful under Guardiola is because of the players.

He implemented a style of play that got the best out of those players and they won plenty of trophies because of that.

Guardiola’s failure to win the Champions League with Bayern Munich and Manchester City has subsequently been used as a stick with which to beat him with.

Sceptics argue that the resources he had at his disposal in both jobs means he should have won Europe’s top competition on more occasions.

When you consider the financial clout of the teams that have won the Champions League since Guardiola’s last success in 2011, it is an argument that doesn’t really stack up.

Guardiola & City – The Final Word

Winning the title for the third year in a row was never going to be easy and it is no surprise that City have come up short.

Guardiola’s failure to adequately replace Vincent Kompany didn’t help their cause, but that is just one of numerous factors that have contributed to them missing out.

Goldsmith’s point about failing to evolve as a coach may well be the biggest issue in play, with Guardiola seemingly set in his ways.

Having lasted a total of seven years in his last two jobs, the City boss could be reaching the end of his latest managerial cycle and it would be no surprise to see him step down in the near future.